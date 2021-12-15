The 13 Best Sushi Spots in Dallas
Pick up your chopsticks, tuck in your napkin, and gear up for Dallas’ top sushi joints.
Dallas is known for steak, Tex-Mex, and barbecue—and for good reason—but often lost in the conversation is the fact that our fair burg sports an astonishing number of top-quality sushi restaurants. Old-school joints in strip malls coexist alongside modern, high-end omakase emporiums, and diners flock to the tiny counters on the outskirts of town with as much glee as they visit a certain celebrity chef-run establishment. For the hungry, choices abound, so we’ve helped you whittle it down to a more manageable list. These are the 13 absolute best sushi restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Uchi
Since opening in 2015, Uchi continues to impress with both food and service. The tightly curated sushi menu features fish flown in straight from Japan’s famed Toyosu Market, complementing classic favorites like salmon and tuna with rotating options you don’t see everyday like bluenose trevally and rosy sea perch. If you're still hungry, there’s a variety of hot and cool small plates on offer, from Walu Walu (oak-grilled escolar) to Kinoko Nabe, a rice dish loaded with seasonal mushrooms, egg yolk, and 72-hour short rib.
How to book: Order take-out via Aloha or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Uchiba
Located just above Uchi, Uchiba serves largely the same direct-from-Japan sushi menu as its sibling restaurant. It also dishes up one of the best happy hours in Dallas, with gorgeous nigiri bites starting at just $2 each—so, if you want to eat well and save a few bucks, head upstairs. But it’s not all the same. The more casual concept also sports a full bar, plus Bao, Dumplings, and Yakitori Skewers, perfect for snacking between rolls.
How to book: Order take-out via Aloha or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Tei-An
Teiichi Sakurai was ahead of the game when he opened Tei-An in 2008, bringing fresh soba noodles and sushi to Arts District diners. He hasn’t slowed down since, and today his restaurant is still a much-loved destination. Though a soba house at its core, the menu—whether you opt for a la carte items or the omakase pre-fixe—features enough nigiri and sashimi to warrant an enthusiastic inclusion here. Bonus: The bar boasts one of the city’s best collections of Japanese whisky and stirs up a perfect Highball.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Namo
Namo launched a few years ago as a small hand roll counter, making delicious temaki with fresh fish and crisp seaweed. They’ve since expanded to house an impressive nigiri and sashimi selection, plus classic makimono and modern rolls. Work your way through the menu, sampling a little of everything, or say the magic words (“omakase”), sit back, relax, and leave it all up to the exquisitely talented chefs.
How to book: Order take-out via ChowNow or get delivery via Caviar.
Ebesu Sushi & Robata
This modern Japanese bistro serves well-executed sushi, sashimi, and maki alongside charcoal-grilled meats in a handsome Downtown Plano storefront. Post up at the bar for a close-up view of the chefs as they lovingly hand-press sushi and prepare rolls. The regular menu is complemented by nightly specials, which are your cue to sample lesser-known seafood varieties and luscious fresh sea urchin.
How to book: Reserve via TableCheck or order take-out via ChowNow.
Nori Handroll Bar
This counter-service hand roll go-to specializes in a la carte temaki plus set menus ranging in scope from “I Could Eat” to “Hangry.” You can’t go wrong with the rolls, but some of the best dishes include rotating nigiri platters. If you want to try something special, just ask—the chef is usually honing a handful of off-menu dishes ready and willing to wow.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 469-436-6674 for take-out and delivery.
Edoko Omakase
This unassuming stripmall outpost merges traditional sushi with Tex-Mex flair. Chef Keunsik Lee cut his teeth at Nobu and knows his way around fresh fish, proven by his expansive assortment of nigiri, sashimi, and maki. But he’s not shy about getting creative—just look at the Japanese Tacos, a heap of raw fish atop lightly grilled corn tortillas, or the Tuna Pizza, which is essentially a tuna-topped tostada scattered with black olives, onions, and anchovy aioli.
Tei Tei Robata Bar
Another Teiichi Sakurai establishment, Tei-Tei specializes in robata cooking, grilling meat and seafood cuts over charcoal. But that’s only half the draw. The other half is the sushi menu and its roster of delicious nigiri, sashimi, and rolls. Fortunately, you’ve got full access to both here.
How to book: Text 214-980-4699 for take-out.
Yutaka Sushi Bistro
A longtime neighborhood favorite located just off McKinney Avenue, Yutaka Sushi Bistro is still a popular choice for local sushi fans. Settle into the small dining room and start with a few shared dishes, but make sure to leave plenty of room for fresh fish flown in from Japan’s famed Toyosu Market. Mainstays like salmon and tuna are buttressed by rotating specials, so it pays to ask your server what’s new.
How to book: Call 214-969-5533 to reserve.
Sushi Marquee
This colorful, fun-loving restaurant blends good food and a lively bar with a vibe celebrating ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture. The extensive menu spans Seaweed Salads and Tuna Towers to Ribeyes, Grilled Lobster, and creative rolls. But don’t sleep on the sushi—the selection covers all the traditional bases, plus some lesser-known varieties as well as a few different types of roe.
Nobu
Located inside the Crescent Hotel, Nobu is a see-and-be-seen hangout where it helps to have an expense account. The massive menu features an array of hot and cold dishes, A5 Wagyu sold by the ounce, and—in a fun twist—a section of fusion-fueled tacos. But if it’s sushi you’re after, you’ll find plenty to choose from, including all the usual suspects plus fluke, kinmedai, and kohada.
How to book: Order take-out and delivery via Uber Eats.
Teppo Yakitori & Sushi Bar
Teppo is a veritable Dallas institution. Opened in 1995, it introduced many local diners to good sushi and Japanese cuisine. And it’s just as relevant today, serving high-quality nigiri and sashimi alongside yakitori and creative small plates.
How to book: Email teppoyakitori@outlook.com to reserve (24 hours notice required).
Little Katana Sushi Bar
Founded as a tiny kiosk outside of the Macy’s at the Galleria mall, Little Katana is now a mini empire, with locations in Uptown and Irving plus the Black Ship offshoot inside the Omni hotel. It’s a reliable option for both dine-in and takeout, serving a menu of tasty sushi and rolls plus rice bowls, noodles, steaks, and a full bar.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first serve seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.