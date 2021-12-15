The 13 Best Sushi Spots in Dallas

Located just above Uchi, Uchiba serves largely the same direct-from-Japan sushi menu as its sibling restaurant. It also dishes up one of the best happy hours in Dallas, with gorgeous nigiri bites starting at just $2 each—so, if you want to eat well and save a few bucks, head upstairs. But it’s not all the same. The more casual concept also sports a full bar, plus Bao, Dumplings, and Yakitori Skewers, perfect for snacking between rolls.

How to book: Order take-out via Aloha or get delivery via Uber Eats.