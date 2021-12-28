The 13 Best Dallas Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

Weekly meal subscription services make menu planning a pain-free task, and Nature’s Plate does the same with a vegan, whole-food twist. Menus change weekly and customers can order as many or few meals as they need for the following week. A list of featured favorites offers calorie-portioned breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, including crowd-pleasers such as classic lasagna, “cheese” enchiladas, and Texas barbecue plates, as well as decadent desserts like fudge brownies. Even non-planners are covered here, thanks to grab-and-go options available daily in refrigerator cases alongside bulk items for anyone wishing to do their own cooking and smoothie kits ready to drop into the blender.

How to book: Stop by for counter service.