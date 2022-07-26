10 Great Waterfront Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth
What we lack in coastline, we make up for in lakeside dining.
During the summer, every instinct tells you to dive into the nearest body of water. But, since barbecue and tacos are difficult to eat neck-deep in a lake, you’ll have to settle for eating beside water, not in it. Though Dallas-Fort Worth is conspicuously missing a coastline, the metroplex still provides plenty of options for waterfront dining on lakes, rivers, ponds, and canals. These are 10 of the best waterfront restaurants in DFW.
Woodshed Smokehouse
Tim Love’s ode to smoked meats and woodfire cooking sits on the banks of the Trinity River. There’s a dining room and bar inside, but the best seats are on the spacious patio, which overlook the water and the adjacent trail. There you’ll see runners gazing in envy at your table full of pork ribs, lamb brisket, and a massive open-fire paella loaded with shrimp, mussels, sausage, and smoked game hen. Be sure to wave.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Suburban Yacht Club
Suburban Yacht Club bills itself a “coastal cantina,” which makes sense if you consider a pond-facing boardwalk a coast. (We’ll allow it.) The space is inspired by Southern California, with green plants, breezy vibes, and a glass door that opens to the patio. The menu features all the things you want to eat in such environs, like ceviche, tuna tostadas, and fish tacos, and drinks include a handful of frozen cocktails, like an icy Cuba Libre and Watermelon Frosé.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, or join the waitlist via Yelp.
Located next door to Suburban Yacht Club, Union Bear gives you an easy one-two punch of plans that will take you from afternoon snacks into evening drinks. Those drinks include house-brewed varieties, like the Saison, Pale Ale, Blonde Ale, and New England IPA, which are available by the glass or growler. The food menu is an upgrade over the typical brewery fare, with salads, flatbreads, and sandwiches alongside larger plates, like Mesquite-Grilled Texas Quail and Smoke-Roasted Pork Chops.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Pacific Table
Pacific Table is chef Felipe Armenta’s ode to Pacific Northwest cuisine, with a menu featuring oysters, seafood, grilled steaks, oven-roasted chicken, sandwiches, and salads. It’s located at the Water Street development on Lake Carolyn, so the best views come from the waterside patio. Start with some sushi or shrimp cocktail before moving to the fan-favorite Miso Salmon, Cioppino, or Short Rib braised in a red wine sauce. A thoughtful selection of wines, sakes, and cocktails are there to do the rest.
Blue Sunshine Patio Bar & Grill
If summer plans bring you to Lynn Creek Marina on Joe Pool Lake, stop into Blue Sunshine for food, drinks, and live music. The dining room has large glass doors that roll up to the outside, and the patio sits right on the water, so those arriving by boat can dock at the restaurant and enjoy their first drink within minutes. The menu features classic American dishes like burgers, sandwiches, salads, a variety of fish and seafood options, including catfish, mahi mahi, and oysters, plus a fried alligator appetizer.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Flying Fish
The Cypress Waters development is centered around a 300-acre lake, which gives residents and visitors plenty of opportunities to hangout by the water. For starters, head to the casual Flying Fish for oysters, crab, catfish baskets, grilled salmon and trout, po’boys, and gumbo, all washed down with cold beers.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Rodeo Goat
Double down at Cypress Waters, and turn your Flying Fish lunch into a Rodeo Goat dinner—the great burger joint is situated next door. The menu offers more than a dozen creative burgers, plus the ability to customize each with your choice of ground beef, chicken, turkey, or an Impossible patty, so that’s a lot of permutations. When in doubt, try the Chaca Oaxaca, which pairs a beef-chorizo patty with avocado, pico de gallo, a fried egg, queso fresco, and Tabasco mayo. And don’t forget a side of cheese fries.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge
The Omni Las Colinas Hotel sits right on the Lake Carolyn shore and provides easy access to the Mandalay Canal. The best food comes via LRH Restaurant & Bar, which sports a handsome dining room, bone-in ribeyes, and wagyu skirt steaks, but the best views come via the nearby Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge, with its lakeside pool and bar. Find a sunny lounger or claim a cabana, then dive into spritzes, highballs, and frozen cocktails, plus dishes like street tacos, burgers, and a club sandwich.
How to book: Call 972-556-0800 to book.
Hula Hut
This longtime Austin favorite made its way to Lake Lewisville in 2015, bringing its trademark mix of Tex-Mex cuisine with a Polynesian twist. That means a dining room decked out in torches and bamboo walls, grass-thatched bars, and a spacious patio with umbrellas and views of the water. The menu is loaded with tacos, fajitas, and enchiladas, plus “luau dinners” (BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Hawaiian Chicken), Pupu platters, and tropical cocktails.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Primo’s MX Kitchen
Primo’s sits right on Lake Ray Hubbard, providing a comfortable perch for eating, drinking, and boat-watching. Request a table on the patio for the best views, then treat yourself to cold beers, nachos, tacos, enchiladas, and fajitas. Swing by during its generous weekday happy hour, and you can cool off with half-price Margaritas from 3 - 6 pm.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.