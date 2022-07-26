If summer plans bring you to Lynn Creek Marina on Joe Pool Lake, stop into Blue Sunshine for food, drinks, and live music. The dining room has large glass doors that roll up to the outside, and the patio sits right on the water, so those arriving by boat can dock at the restaurant and enjoy their first drink within minutes. The menu features classic American dishes like burgers, sandwiches, salads, a variety of fish and seafood options, including catfish, mahi mahi, and oysters, plus a fried alligator appetizer.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.