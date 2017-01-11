The Dallas BBQ Bucket List

There is always, no matter where you get it, emotion built into the best barbecue in Dallas. By definition, life-changing barbecue is what happens when passion, focused and primordial, is directed like a laser beam right onto the center of a slab of meat. The aroma of smoke clings to your clothes and your soul, and you’ll feel the story of what went into it. Unwrap a slice of fatty brisket, making the paper translucent, on top of your car hood in Dallas, and you’ll feel something ancient stir your DNA.

Which means that, whether you like it or not, you’ll experience something while exploring your barbecue bucket list in Dallas. Is there any food-based list more satisfying to tackle than the barbecue adventure in this country? Nope. No way. Dallas, Texas: where sauce, and a fork, is no longer needed.