Dallas Has Its First Shake Shack. Here Is Everything You Need to Know (and Eat).

Take a minute and realize that everything’s going to be OK now that Dallas officially has a Shake Shack. You might even say that Dallas is the new center of the fast food universe: we have Shake Shack, In-N-Out, Five Guys, and -- don’t you ever forget -- Whataburger. Also, Del Taco is somewhere in there, but that’s not important right now. What is important: it’s a glorious time to be an ambulatory burger eater in the city.

The Shack’s now open in Uptown, nestled tightly into the Hotel Crescent Court. Why all the hype? It’s because some people will blow a blood vessel to tell you that their burgers are the greatest burgers in the world. Their much-debated menu items -- the ShackBurger and the Chick’n Shack -- truly are addictive. Luckily, there are a few Dallas-exclusive menu items, one of which involves Pecan Lodge jalapeño sausage. Another features chunks of Emporium pie, which is never a bad thing.