Where You Should Actually Eat During DFW Restaurant Week

The most wonderful time of the year for local food fanatics has arrived: DFW Restaurant Week. It’s one of the only times that you can get a three- or four-course meal at some of the best restaurants in the city for less than 50 bucks. You'll be eating like a champ at a lower price tag while supporting both the Lena Pope foundation and the North Texas Food Bank. With so many restaurants offering solid menus, where should you actually go eat? We got ya covered.
Steakhouses
III ForksAddress and Info
North Dallas
The deal: $45 premium dinner; Central Market 4th Course
What to order: III Forks Salad, filet mignon, chocolate mousse
With a maple pecan vinaigrette and Granny Smith apples, the III Forks Salad is a fresh and crisp start, while the filet mignon practically melts in your mouth.
Pappas Bros.Address and Info
Northwest Dallas
The deal: $45 premium dinner
What to order: house salad, live Maine lobster, chocolate peanut butter cake
This is not only one of the best deals, but one of the best meals you can have in the city. Pappas Bros. doesn’t skimp on the portions, but you’ll absolutely want to save room for the peanut butter cake bathed in chocolate ganache (beyond worthy of the extra five bucks).
Chamberlain'sAddress and Info
Addison
The deal: $35 dinner
What to order: bacon-wrapped Medjool dates, filet mignon, warm upside down Texas peach cake
Since when can you get an app, a 40-day aged filet accompanied by Texas whiskey butter, AND a dessert for less than $40? Never, the answer is never… except for this sacred time.
American
Cedar GroveAddress and Info
Oak Lawn
The deal: $35 dinner
What to order: watermelon salad, petite tenderloin, chocolate bundt cake
Start on a lighter note with the watermelon salad, or treat yourself to a surf & turf dinner and try the tempura lobster tail for a $10 upcharge. The pan-roasted tenderloin served with truffle butter and a plum jus is no doubt flavorful and delicious.
The Mansion RestaurantAddress and Info
Turtle Creek
The deal: $45 premium dinner
What to order: tomatoes with burrata, smoked scallops, black cherry cobbler
This is one of the best chances to try this classic spot for a price that won't break the bank. Follow our advice and order the burrata served with basil blooms. Always. Order. The. Burrata.
Table 13Address and Info
Addison
The deal: $20 lunch; $45 premium dinner; Central Market 4th Course
What to order: Table 13 House Salad, 28oz double-bone hand-cut pork chop, dessert duo
With chic vintage vibes, classic cocktails, and live music filling the room, Table 13 is totally a place the Rat Pack would’ve frequented... you know, if they had visited Addison often. Invest in the Central Market 4th Course for the delicious bacon-wrapped dates, and don’t worry about choosing dessert -- you get a taste of Kahlua cake AND mocha mousse.
Asian
KenichiAddress and Info
Victory Park
The deal: $35 dinner; Central Market 4th Course
What to order: Rainbow sashimi, coffee-cocoa-rubbed NY strip steak, sticky toffee cake
We couldn’t shy away from a strip steak and mushroom risotto, but if you’re looking for more seafood, try a bit of the best with chef Ken’s sushi sampler. By the way, the toffee cake is served up with cinnamon ice cream and a ginger caramel sauce -- YES.
ShinseiAddress and Info
Inwood
The deal: $35 dinner
What to order: sesame-crusted tuna, slow-braised short ribs, Lynae’s Famous Oatmeal Cookies
Fill up on double the noodles with green tea soba noodles and tuna to start, and broccolini egg noodles with the main. We're also pretty sure if you put “Famous” in front of any dish, you’re obligated to order it.
Tei-AnAddress and Info
One Arts Plaza
The deal: $45 premium dinner
What to order: foil-baked enoki mushrooms, chef’s sashimi, spicy shrimp and scallop tomato soba
Restaurant Week is a prime opportunity to visit this five-star restaurant and eat all the soba you can. The menu is versatile, and you could also go totally veggie with edamame, vegetable tempura, and short green soba with sansai (say that five times fast).
Italian
AmericanoAddress and Info
Downtown
The deal: $35 dinner; $20 lunch
What to order: arancini, pappardelle bolognese, tiramisu
Hands down one of our favorite Italian restaurants in Dallas, Americano's pillowy arancini filled with taleggio is a dish you’ll fall in love with at first bite. The generous bowl of homemade pasta may look daunting, but we’re confident you’ll be shamelessly licking up every last bit of the bolognese sauce.
ViciniAddress and Info
Frisco
The deal: $35 dinner
What to order: toasted ravioli with house gravy, crispy chicken breast, pistachio mousse
This suburban gem is serving up some seriously delicious Italian food in the most charming setting, and the house-made gravy is to die for. Also, count us in for any pistachio-themed dessert.
Nicola'sAddress and Info
Plano
The deal: $35 dinner; Central Market 4th Course
What to order: Insalata Nicola, Rigatoni alla Zarina, Cannolo Siciliano
Nicola’s house salad is full of flavor with gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and a balsamic vinaigrette, and you really can’t go wrong with pasta coated in spicy vodka sauce. The wood fire-roasted Scottish salmon was a close second, though.
French
Mercat BistroAddress and Info
Harwood District
The deal: $45 premium dinner
What to order: Andalusian gazpacho soup, shishito peppers, seared branzino, coconut mango cake
With a four-course dinner, Mercat offers an extra bite and a chance to try the shishito peppers drizzled in basil oil. Sit on the bistro’s adorable patio and pair the European sea bass with a chilled glass of rosé.
Bonnie Ruth'sAddress and Info
Frisco
The deal: $45 premium dinner; $20 lunch
What to order: pear & goat cheese petite salade, steak frites, dessert tray
The dinner menu serves up plenty of options, and the three-course lunch menu lets you pick two sides and dessert from the selection of French sweets. We’d suggest the steak frites with celeriac mashed potatoes and haricot verts for the opposite of a sad desk lunch.
St. Martin’s Wine BistroAddress and Info
Lower Greenville
The deal: $35 dinner; Central Market 4th Course
What to order: Champagne brie soup, Le Demi Canard, St. Martin's Créme Brûlée
You can’t go to St. Martin’s and not order the Champagne soup, which would be the perfect intro to roast duck with black currants. And honestly, what would a proper French meal be without cracking your spoon into a golden créme brûlée?
