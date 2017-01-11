Where You Should Actually Eat During DFW Restaurant Week

The most wonderful time of the year for local food fanatics has arrived: DFW Restaurant Week. It’s one of the only times that you can get a three- or four-course meal at some of the best restaurants in the city for less than 50 bucks. You'll be eating like a champ at a lower price tag while supporting both the Lena Pope foundation and the North Texas Food Bank. With so many restaurants offering solid menus, where should you actually go eat? We got ya covered.

Steakhouses III Forks Address and Info North Dallas The deal: $45 premium dinner; Central Market 4th Course

What to order: III Forks Salad, filet mignon, chocolate mousse

With a maple pecan vinaigrette and Granny Smith apples, the III Forks Salad is a fresh and crisp start, while the filet mignon practically melts in your mouth. Continue Reading

Pappas Bros. Address and Info Northwest Dallas The deal: $45 premium dinner

What to order: house salad, live Maine lobster, chocolate peanut butter cake

This is not only one of the best deals, but one of the best meals you can have in the city. Pappas Bros. doesn’t skimp on the portions, but you’ll absolutely want to save room for the peanut butter cake bathed in chocolate ganache (beyond worthy of the extra five bucks).

Chamberlain's Address and Info Addison The deal: $35 dinner

What to order: bacon-wrapped Medjool dates, filet mignon, warm upside down Texas peach cake

Since when can you get an app, a 40-day aged filet accompanied by Texas whiskey butter, AND a dessert for less than $40? Never, the answer is never… except for this sacred time.

American Cedar Grove Address and Info Oak Lawn The deal: $35 dinner

What to order: watermelon salad, petite tenderloin, chocolate bundt cake

Start on a lighter note with the watermelon salad, or treat yourself to a surf & turf dinner and try the tempura lobster tail for a $10 upcharge. The pan-roasted tenderloin served with truffle butter and a plum jus is no doubt flavorful and delicious.

The Mansion Restaurant Address and Info Turtle Creek The deal: $45 premium dinner

What to order: tomatoes with burrata, smoked scallops, black cherry cobbler

This is one of the best chances to try this classic spot for a price that won't break the bank. Follow our advice and order the burrata served with basil blooms. Always. Order. The. Burrata.

Table 13 Address and Info Addison The deal: $20 lunch; $45 premium dinner; Central Market 4th Course

What to order: Table 13 House Salad, 28oz double-bone hand-cut pork chop, dessert duo

With chic vintage vibes, classic cocktails, and live music filling the room, Table 13 is totally a place the Rat Pack would’ve frequented... you know, if they had visited Addison often. Invest in the Central Market 4th Course for the delicious bacon-wrapped dates, and don’t worry about choosing dessert -- you get a taste of Kahlua cake AND mocha mousse.

Asian Kenichi Address and Info Victory Park The deal: $35 dinner; Central Market 4th Course

What to order: Rainbow sashimi, coffee-cocoa-rubbed NY strip steak, sticky toffee cake

We couldn’t shy away from a strip steak and mushroom risotto, but if you’re looking for more seafood, try a bit of the best with chef Ken’s sushi sampler. By the way, the toffee cake is served up with cinnamon ice cream and a ginger caramel sauce -- YES.

Shinsei Address and Info Inwood The deal: $35 dinner

What to order: sesame-crusted tuna, slow-braised short ribs, Lynae’s Famous Oatmeal Cookies

Fill up on double the noodles with green tea soba noodles and tuna to start, and broccolini egg noodles with the main. We're also pretty sure if you put “Famous” in front of any dish, you’re obligated to order it.

Tei-An Address and Info One Arts Plaza The deal: $45 premium dinner

What to order: foil-baked enoki mushrooms, chef’s sashimi, spicy shrimp and scallop tomato soba

Restaurant Week is a prime opportunity to visit this five-star restaurant and eat all the soba you can. The menu is versatile, and you could also go totally veggie with edamame, vegetable tempura, and short green soba with sansai (say that five times fast).

Italian Americano Address and Info Downtown The deal: $35 dinner; $20 lunch

What to order: arancini, pappardelle bolognese, tiramisu

Hands down one of our favorite Italian restaurants in Dallas, Americano's pillowy arancini filled with taleggio is a dish you’ll fall in love with at first bite. The generous bowl of homemade pasta may look daunting, but we’re confident you’ll be shamelessly licking up every last bit of the bolognese sauce.

Vicini Address and Info Frisco The deal: $35 dinner

What to order: toasted ravioli with house gravy, crispy chicken breast, pistachio mousse

This suburban gem is serving up some seriously delicious Italian food in the most charming setting, and the house-made gravy is to die for. Also, count us in for any pistachio-themed dessert.

Nicola's Address and Info Plano The deal: $35 dinner; Central Market 4th Course

What to order: Insalata Nicola, Rigatoni alla Zarina, Cannolo Siciliano

Nicola’s house salad is full of flavor with gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and a balsamic vinaigrette, and you really can’t go wrong with pasta coated in spicy vodka sauce. The wood fire-roasted Scottish salmon was a close second, though.

French Mercat Bistro Address and Info Harwood District The deal: $45 premium dinner

What to order: Andalusian gazpacho soup, shishito peppers, seared branzino, coconut mango cake

With a four-course dinner, Mercat offers an extra bite and a chance to try the shishito peppers drizzled in basil oil. Sit on the bistro’s adorable patio and pair the European sea bass with a chilled glass of rosé.

Bonnie Ruth's Address and Info Frisco The deal: $45 premium dinner; $20 lunch

What to order: pear & goat cheese petite salade, steak frites, dessert tray

The dinner menu serves up plenty of options, and the three-course lunch menu lets you pick two sides and dessert from the selection of French sweets. We’d suggest the steak frites with celeriac mashed potatoes and haricot verts for the opposite of a sad desk lunch.

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro Address and Info Lower Greenville The deal: $35 dinner; Central Market 4th Course

What to order: Champagne brie soup, Le Demi Canard, St. Martin's Créme Brûlée

You can’t go to St. Martin’s and not order the Champagne soup, which would be the perfect intro to roast duck with black currants. And honestly, what would a proper French meal be without cracking your spoon into a golden créme brûlée?

Kelsie and Lexi Aziz are the sisters behind the blog, Pizza and Champagne. You can find them this week trying to hit as many of the above restaurants as possible. Follow their adventures on Twitter and Instagram.