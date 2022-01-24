Chef Uno Immanivong’s Guide to Celebrating Lunar New Year in Dallas

Dallas chef Uno Immanivong has been feeding hungry locals since her first restaurant, Chino Chinatown, touched down in December 2013. After several years of success at Trinity Groves, she sold the business (which has since closed) and launched the even more popular Red Stix Asian Street Food. The fast-casual concept is slated for an exciting upgrade when a new location in Farmers Branch opens in the coming weeks with an expanded menu—both in the kitchen and behind the bar.

If you haven’t tasted her cooking, then you might have caught her competing on Anthony Bourdain’s team on ABC’s The Taste, or more recently as a regular guest on local morning shows sharing recipes and know-how on Asian ingredients and culinary traditions. Whether she’s serving you a bowl of her mind-blowing Damn Damn Hot Noods or peering at you from the other side of a TV screen, Immanivong’s vivacious personality and light-up-a-room laugh warm the soul just as efficiently her fiery ramen, duck fat fried rice, and gigantic bánh mì sandwiches.

Immanivong’s journey to star chefdom wasn’t necessarily one her parents wished for their daughter, but food was always an important part of her family life, and something she simply couldn’t ignore forever. Before she was born, her parents had fled their native Laos in search of a better life, and Immanivong made her earthly debut in a Nong Khai, Thailand refugee camp. The facility was operated by the United Nations Organization—the acronym for which, UNO, inspired her name.

When the family reached America, they settled in Houston before eventually making their way to the Dallas area. After her parents divorced, she assisted her mom as she juggled several jobs and side hustles, including a catering business. As a child, Immanivong often helped her mother by gathering vegetables from their overgrown backyard garden and prepping ingredients so she could focus on crafting traditional Laotian and other Asian dishes for her clients. Immanivong eventually grew up and went into finance, excelling in the banking industry for 16 years before her love for cooking finally caught up with her. She subsequently decided to ditch the corporate world for the kitchen, once and for all.

Lunar New Year is celebrated by numerous Asian cultures and falls on February 1st this year, marking the beginning of a new calendar year based on the moon cycles. For Immanivong, and many others, the holiday is all about family traditions. “For me, whether it's Lunar New Year or later on in April for Lao New Year, it’s all about celebrating and capturing the essence of our ancestors. But when I think about Lunar New Year, I think about the food,” says Immanivong. To help you get the most out of the upcoming Year of the Tiger, we spoke to chef Uno Immanivong to get the low down on holiday traditions, what to eat for wealth and prosperity, and other delicious ways to mark the occasion this year.