Keller's Drive-In: Celebrating Dallas' National Burger Treasure

Dallas Burger Quest, our National Burger Critic's local stop on his journey to find America's best burger, will come out on Wednesday, October 12.

I made two rookie mistakes when I pulled into Keller’s Drive-In on Northwest Highway in Dallas. The first was getting out of my car at all, though that could be forgiven. The second much less forgivable trespass was attempting to walk into the restaurant.

I opened the door and peaked my head in, and immediately noticed that it was just the cook and two waitresses. The cook, turning from the grill where he sat flipping burgers, stared at me like I was wearing a Warren Moon Oilers jersey. “No honey,” one of the waitresses told me, imbuing some urgency in that honey drawl. “Go back to your car. We’ll find you.”