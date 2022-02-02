The 22 Most Romantic Restaurants in Dallas
Up your Valentine’s Day game at sexy hotel lounges, French bistros, and upscale fine dining destinations.
The best thing about romance? It can happen at any time and any place, not simply on February 14, when everyone else has dinner, drinks, dessert, and dirty deeds on the brain. Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t incorporate some Valentine’s Day shenanigans into your regular romantic routine. Regardless of when you feel like treating your boo, Dallas has a swoon-worthy number of restaurants with cozy nooks for canoodling and aphrodisiacs on the menu for, ahem, more extreme canoodling once you’re back home.
Work your way through this entire list and you’ll have 22 of the most memorable dates to look back on fondly—perhaps one day sharing a few tales with the ol’ grandkids as they roll their eyes and cover their ears.
Harper’s
Book a table for two at this elegant, hip new restaurant across the way from the Kimpton Pittman Hotel and settle in for an evening of staring deep into each other’s eyes (and souls) over fresh oysters on the half shell and Champagne to start (or a refreshing Naked & Famous, a mezcal cocktail with wish fulfillment built right into the name). Then dive into one of many dishes perfect for sharing, whether it’s a 32-ounce Prime Tomahawk, the Royal Feast teeming with meat and potatoes, or the Seafood Paradise, which features lobster, a whole blackened or fried red snapper, grilled oysters, and king crab legs.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Catbird
Nine-and-a-half (!) floors up inside Thompson Dallas, the impeccably designed Catbird features an equally eclectic menu with a global spin. Slide into a curved banquette or a table on the terrace with downtown views, then explore a menu dominated by sultry shareables, including Salmon Sashimi, Smoked Bone Marrow, Octopus Tacos, and Pumpkin Curry Mussels. Make sure to save room for the tableside dessert show, courtesy of a flambé torch and a bourbon-spiked s’more-inspired sweet. (For added romance, stop by on a Tuesday when they feature live jazz.)
Dragonfly
Longtime Uptown favorite Dragonfly inside Hotel ZaZa consistently wows with its unique fine dining-meets-unbridled whimsy approach. Two-tops are spaced throughout the dining room and poolside terrace, but you can also request the private room if you’re looking to show off. It’s private, yes, but the glass wall lets everyone in on what you’re eating—whether that’s Sesame-crusted Ahi Tuna or a USDA Prime Filet. And if you’re feeling lucky, snag one of the elaborately themed Magnificent Seven suites for the night and take the whole affair to the next level (literally).
Âme
White tablecloths, candles, and fragrant aromas set the scene for an internationally inspired date. Traditional Indian fare meets French technique for a standout evening of culinary adventure and sophistication. Seafood, lamb, chicken, and vegetarian options make it easy to create your own sampling of flavors ideal for feeding each other over giggles and a few glasses of wine (if you’re that kind of couple).
Parigi
French restaurants always have a slight advantage over other eateries when it comes to romance, and Parigi is no exception. The intimate bistro features a new menu twice each month with a focus on seasonality and local sourcing to create masterful dishes that delight with their presentation and impeccable flavors. Ask for a cozy two-top in the dining room or out front to recreate a Parisian sidewalk cafe experience in the heart of Dallas.
How to book: Call 214-521-0295 to reserve.
Dakota's
After shuttering (seemingly) for good during the height of the pandemic in 2020, it came as a welcome surprise when Meredith McEneny decided to resurrect the famed underground steakhouse. Cuddle up at a nook table and slowly comb through a menu of exquisite seafood, chops, and prime cuts along with a nice bottle of wine. (Two, if you arrived via ride-share service.)
Encina
For a casual date night where you can easily get lost in conversation (not to mention creamy Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie), this welcoming spot at the edge of the Bishop Arts District has a coolness factor that rivals more traditional romantic settings. Ask for a spot tucked away in the main dining room or on the covered patio and let the world around you fade into the ether.
How to order: Order takeout via Upserve.
Bowen House
Known primarily for creative craft cocktails, this historic old manor home also has a kitchen doling out shareables ranging from Chicken Tenders to Escargot, depending on how hard you’re trying to impress. Snuggle up by the fireplace to sip Yolko Onos and Bowen House G&Ts, or escape to the front patio to incorporate a little fresh air and moonlight into your evening.
How to book: Call 214-484-1385 to reserve.
Café Pacific
Expect to go on a proper date in proper attire at this quaint steak and seafood joint that’s been catering to the Highland Park set for nearly four decades. Even though you’ll find white tablecloths and fresh flowers at every table, you won’t find any pretense—unless you take it upon yourself to eat your Oysters Rockefeller with your pinky out.
Nobu Dallas
Despite occupying a rather large space, this stunner is rife with dimly lit hideaways in which to gaze lovingly at the person seated across from you. The world-class sushi here makes for a nice meal for two, but don’t overlook the Ponzu-soaked Oyster Shooters—after which you might also want to take advantage of the luxury hotel upstairs. Just sayin’.
How to order: Order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Fachini
Atop the white-and-black penny-tiled second floor above Yo! Lobster sits this retro, red-sauced Italian spot, complete with crisp white tablecloths and dark wood accents. Get a free show with dinner when you order the tableside Caesar Salad, then dig into a 100-layer Lasagna or one of the much-praised Veal. Whether or not you go full Lady and the Tramp on the linguini is up to you.
Gorji
If ever there was a restaurant specifically designed for romance, it would be the seven-table Gorji. With zero televisions, no children allowed, and a dedicated server to wait on you all night long, it may be hard to muster a date anywhere else after this experience. Better still, the gratuity is included, so at the end of the meal you can focus on the person opposite you instead of a calculator.
How to book: Call 972-503-7080 to reserve.
Hôtel St. Germain
Majestic chandeliers, flowing curtains, flickering candles, and floor-length tablecloths set the stage for lovers looking to be transported to another place and time. With advance reservations, you can enjoy an elegant prix-fixe dinner with a view of the ivy-covered courtyard. It probably goes without saying, but jackets are required here.
How to book: Call 214-871-2516 to reserve.
Town Hearth
The restaurant is loud and the crowds are lively, but despite the boisterous vibe, there’s something magical about dining beneath the warm electric glow of 64 chandeliers—not to mention the silver 1961 MG-A convertible parked near the kitchen, or the gigantic aquarium housing its own yellow submarine. The whole experience is Dallas at its over-the-top best, so why not plan a date night to match?
How to book: Call 214-761-1617 for reservations.
The Mansion Restaurant
Back in the day, gentlemen were required to wear a coat and tie to enter this see-and-be-seen space, and though the dress code has relaxed slightly (a sportcoat would still be appropriate), the seasonal menu and upmarket atmosphere are still some of the most coveted in the city. Tables for two can be found scattered away throughout the dining rooms, but you can also grab a seat on the terrace by the roaring fireplace for the ultimate bubbly-popping locale.
Sachet
Have a vegan or vegetarian in your life you wish to impress? They’ll have plenty to love here (and so will meat-eaters, to be honest). The entire mezze selection consists of colorful, fresh, veg-friendly options that, along with a few orders of hot ciabatta or pita and a bottle of wine, make for one heck of an interactive meal without ever venturing into the menu’s entrée section.
The Lounge Here
Sure, there’s a tiny neon “here” sign illuminating the window, but hidden inside a strip mall cluttered with wig shops, tattoo parlors, and vape stores, the restraint of this neighborhood gem’s exterior can be easy to overlook. Once inside the shotgun-style space, you’ll be treated to an aesthetic that’s a little bit Palm Springs and a whole lotta 1970s, yet somehow simultaneously timeless. Booths offer the most privacy of the limited seating options, ideal for binging on a Chicken Fried Steak big enough to share.
Tulum
The dining room at Tulum is sexy enough, but insiders know that the bar and lounge are where the majority of sweet nothings are whispered. With comfy couches, dim lighting, and a sense of being stashed far away from the main action, you can enjoy a full meal or hit it up during happy hour for half-off tacos, enchiladas, wine, and cocktails. After all, a hot date doesn’t have to be an expensive one.
Toulouse Café and Bar
There’s something about a restaurant that pays such painstaking homage to Paris that romance practically envelops the place, whether via the cuisine, vibe, or a combination of the two. This outpost of the popular Texas mini-chain feels like an EPCOT-level recreation of a Parisian sidewalk cafe that makes one want to write poetry while waiting on appetizers. Or draw a sultry portrait over dessert—your choice.
How to order: Order takeout via ChowNow.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
It’s not difficult to suss out a quiet corner in one of the multiple dining rooms at Pappas Bros., but ask for a table in the fireplace room for an added bit of ambiance. As you’d expect from a Texas steakhouse, portions run on the massive side, so consider sharing a main course and several sides so you have room for a slab of Chocolate Midnight Cake—even if it’s only 10 pm.
Rise No. 1
One soufflé, two spoons: That’s the general idea behind this charming spot dedicated to the fine French art of the fluffy soufflé. Start with the famous Marshmallow Soup, then choose a savory soufflé to share with options ranging from Smoked Salmon to Cauliflower and Brie. Save room for a dessert soufflé, with Pecan Praline and Grand Marnier serving as can’t-miss options.
How to book: Call 214-366-9900 (Dallas) or 817-737-7473 (Fort Worth) to reserve.
Alice
Everything’s small at this quaint East Dallas spot, from the 50-seat dining room to the limited menu of Asian specialties—and that’s what makes it so fantastic. Grab a table by the window and bask in the seductive red glow of the neon sign out front, then dive into some Crab Dip, Lettuce Wraps, Steamed Buns, and sushi, all perfect for sharing.