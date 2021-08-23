13 Fall Restaurant Openings in Dallas to Get Excited About From triumphant big name comebacks to fresh new faces.

After more than a year of wanting to escape the present and look to the future, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome some fantastic new restaurants and bars to a neighborhood near us (or far away, but definitely worth the journey). On one hand, there are established fan favorites opening additional locations, including Fish City Grill, Sugarbacon, Palmer’s Hot Chicken, Malai Kitchen, Crisp and Green, Thunderbird Pies, Cow Tipping Creamery, and Fajita Pete’s. And on the other, there’s a bounty of new-to-North-Texas concepts, including chains from San Francisco, New York, and London, as well as locally grown brands serving everything from decadent pastries and wood-fired pizzas to juicy steaks and ostrich-stuffed mushrooms. Loosen up that belt, Dallas—it’s time to eat.

La Mina Address: 5630 Village Glen Drive, The Village

Opening Date: Early fall 2021

The Village has transformed from a neighborhood comprised exclusively of apartment complexes to what now feels like its own little town, thanks in no small part to a huge influx of restaurants opening in conjunction with the shiny new Drey Hotel. Roundhouse Food Hall, Meridian, and Anise (which just debuted last week) are among the numerous big-name chef-helmed concepts, and soon they’ll be joined by La Mina, a modern Mexican eatery. On the menu, you’ll find barbacoa Tlayuda made with heirloom corn imported from Mexico, blue crab tostadas, shrimp and poblano mole tacos, and colorful craft margaritas.

Lubella’s Patisserie Address: 10323 Ferguson Road, East Dallas

Opening date: Pre-holidays 2021

The pastry chef behind such fine-dining gems as Flora Street Cafe and Bullion is bringing her own bakeshop to East Dallas later this year. She’s developed a following around the traditional Mexican conchas and elaborate cakes she started selling during the pandemic, and will start with a small menu of similar sweets before gradually expanding.

Sassetta Address: 1530 Main Street, Downtown

Opening date: Fall 2021

The popular Design District Italian eatery might have shuttered during the pandemic, but it will soon find new life inside The Joule via of the former Americano space (RIP). Expect menu staples to return, including wood-fired soppressata pizza, lasagna al forno, and classic mafaldine carbonara, alongside upmarket cocktails and a robust wine program.

Photo courtesy of Suburban Yacht Club Coastal Cantina

Suburban Yacht Club Coastal Cantina Address: 5880 TX-121, Plano

Opening date: Mid-September 2021

33 Restaurant Group Culinary Director Brian C. Luscher (the genius behind The Grape and Luscher’s Red Hots) is peddling Southern California-style food truck eats at this full-service restaurant. Crisped pork carnitas, Baja-style fish tacos, fresh catch ceviche, and a tiki-inspired beverage program all make appearances on the diverse bill. Neon Kitten Address: 2805 Main Street, Deep Ellum

Opening date: Fall 2021

Taking over the former Beauty Bar space in Deep Ellum, Neon Kitten promises to be a quirky Japanese eatery with a robust take-out program (including cocktails canned in-house), izakaya-style shareables, sushi, and dim sum. The beverage program will feature Japanese spirits and cocktail flights paired with specific dishes.

Photo courtesy of Rokwood

Rokwood Address: 600 Jackson Street, Downtown Dallas

Opening date: Fall 2021

Selfie fans, take note: Downtown Dallas is in store for an Instagrammer’s paradise when Rokwood opens its massive doors later this fall. Ready your cameras for this posh expanse featuring elaborate chandeliers, lavish mirrors, and even a private emerald-hued room with a clawfoot bathtub smack dab in the middle. Cocktails skew classic, while VIP tables and bottle service will draw the see-and-be-seen crowd. A rooftop patio with excellent skyline views will join the party in 2022.

Photo courtesy of Jimboy’s Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos Address: 9316 Clifford Street, Fort Worth

Opening date: Early fall 2021

Family-owned, California-based chain Jimboy’s Tacos is set to open its first Texas location this fall. The counter-service and drive-thru concept will showcase its iconic Original American Tacos, made with seasoned ground beef, hand-shredded cheese, and fresh lettuce stuffed inside a crispy corn shell coated with Parmesan cheese. Enchiladas, burritos, queso, guacamole, and churros round out the tasty on-the-go offerings.

Photo courtesy of District San Francisco

District Address: 5100 Belt Line Road, Addison

Opening date: Late fall 2021

This San Francisco import makes its Texas debut this fall in the Village’s Parkway shopping center. The menu features globally inspired, tapas-style shareables for lunch and dinner, including oysters on the half shell, crispy smoked pork belly sliders, and hand-tossed pizzas. And if they decided to keep up with California’s daily $7 drinks-and-bites happy hour deal, it’ll be a popular addition indeed.

Rodeo Bar Address: 1321 Commerce Street, Downtown Dallas

Opening Date: Late fall 2021

Flashback to the 1980s with the resurrection of this downtown Dallas classic inside the historic Adolphus Hotel. The original ceased operations in August 2018, which has given us just enough time to grow nostalgic for the casual, no-frills tavern. The food lineup spans blue plate specials as well as smashburgers modeled after the Rodeo’s original burger, considered by many the best in town.

Photo courtesy of Sadelle’s

Sadelle’s Address: 1 Highland Park Village, Highland Park

Opening Date: October 2021

The New York brunch institution premieres its first Texas outpost this October, complete with an all-day menu covering breakfast tacos, salads, coffee drinks, world-famous bagel towers, caviar, sliced-to-order salmon, and create-your-own double-decker sandwiches. Yum. FireBird Fowl Address: 2816 Fairmount Street, Uptown

Opening Date: September 2021

Don’t expect a chicken-only menu at this soon-to-open Uptown joint, where dishes made with duck, goose, emu, turkey, ostrich, and Texas quail share menu space with America’s favorite bird. If it once had wings, expect to find it fried, grilled, stuffed into mushrooms, or formed into burgers and complemented by plenty of Texas-inspired sides. Boozy ice cream and house-infused spirits are also primed to pull their weight here.

Dakota’s | Photo courtesy of Kevin Marple and Dakota’s Steakhouse

Dakota’s Address: 600 North Akard Street, Downtown Dallas

Opening Date: September 2021

This historic underground steakhouse seemed gone for good after its closure was announced in mid-2020. But never say never—new owner Meredith McEneny just couldn’t let the iconic restaurant go down like that, and she’s brought on chef Ji Kang to overhaul the menu while maintaining a healthy dose of surf and turf classics. Electric Shuffle Address: 2615 Elm Street, Deep Ellum

Opening Date: October 2021

Its first location outside of London, Electric Shuffle’s Deep Ellum debut sets its sights on reimagining shuffleboard as a multi-sensory 21st century experience accommodating up to 16 people. Couple that with a menu of eclectic shareables and craft cocktails and you’re in business. On the horizon? Salt-and-pepper squid, meat and veggie platters, and bottomless pizza during Shuffleboard Power Hour, among other enticements.

