Food & Drink These Dallas Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving This Year From traditional to BBQ brisket.

The Moth Thanksgiving Plate | Raynor Brumfield The Moth Thanksgiving Plate | Raynor Brumfield

The good thing about traditions? It’s never too late to start a new one. Thanksgiving this year will be very different, especially now that Texas leads the nation in the number of Covid-19 cases. But there’s still much to be thankful for, including a reprieve from cooking after months of giving our kitchens the workout of their lives. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, chefs have created special menus to make celebrating the holiday effortless and memorably delicious. Some restaurants will be open for dining in, but takeout will be a bigger player this year than ever before. Whether you’re craving traditional turkey and all the sides, or you prefer to ditch the bird in favor of BBQ brisket, we’ve got you covered.

Whiskey Cake | Champion Management

Whiskey Cake Plano, Las Colinas

Set the table and gather the quaranteam for the Get Stuffed Thanksgiving Kit, featuring Duroc ham or sous vide boneless turkey breast with turkey gravy, molasses whipped sweet potatoes, creamed brussels sprouts with bacon, and cornbread stuffing with local Andouille sausage. Additional sides, whole or half whiskey cakes and pies can be added on for a full feast.

Cost: $85 (feeds 4-6); call your nearest location to order.

Casserole Snooze Thanksgiving

Snooze, An A.M. Eatery Multiple locations

Let someone else worry about dinner and which football game to watch while you tackle brunch instead. Two brunch kits will be available, including an egg casserole kit and a pumpkin brioche french toast kit. Each comes with fresh fruit salad, mixed greens salad, and a pack of Snooze Tenderbelly bacon.

Cost : $50-$55 (serves 4-8); call your nearest location to order. Primo’s MX Multiple locations

You love their margaritas, now give their Thanksgiving culinary skills a shot. A quartet of take-and-bake kits include dinners featuring either roasted turkey breast, a roasted whole turkey, smoked ham with ginger-apricot glaze, or herb-crusted beef tenderloin. Each comes served with slides of green bean casserole, whipped potatoes, and cornbread dressing. Cocktail kits (and chicken enchiladas!) can also be ordered to round out the meal.

Cost: $110-$275 (serves 4-8); call your nearest location or order online.

Bullion: To-Go | Meredith Janssen

Bullion: To-Go Downtown

Even though this celebrated French restaurant has remained closed to dine-in customers since March, they’ve adapted well to the takeout model and have everything you need for an impressive Turkey Day spread. A la carte options include an organic, free-range “cook ready” turkey, pies, wine packages, and even Covid-19 tests performed on-site by certified, licensed physicians.

Cost : $19-$85 (a la carte); call 972-698-4250 or order online. Seely’s Mill Park Cities

For a worry-free, smoker-to-table menu, order up a Thanksgiving to-go package featuring smoked turkey, cranberry apple sage stuffing, pimento cheese stuffed cornbread, and smoked pecan pie. Plus, a portion of proceeds from each order will benefit North Texas Food Bank.

Cost: $195 (serves 8-10); call 214-750-6060 to order.

Cooper's BBQ

Cooper’s BBQ Fort Worth

For those Texans who can’t go even one day without BBQ, Cooper’s has you covered. In addition to their usual smoked meats (brisket, ribs, sausage), you can order a full boneless turkey breast with two sides (including jalapeño bacon mac 'n cheese, green beans, potato salad), and add on whole apple, pecan, or peach cobblers and family-size side dishes.

Cost : $62 (serves 6-8); call 817-626-6464 to order. Truluck’s Uptown, Southlake

Pick up a curbside feast at either area location and you’ll be one step closer to an impressive meal starring a whole herb-roasted turkey (prepped and ready to roast), cornbread stuffing, broccoli-rice casserole, parmesan mashed potatoes, and a classic pumpkin or Southern pecan pie. The kits even include a video link with detailed how-to instructions from the culinary director.

Cost : $225 (serves 4-6); call your nearest location to order.



Toro Toro

Toro Toro Fort Worth

For a little Latin flair with your traditional meal, the takeout option features ancho-glazed turkey breast, roasted poblano gravy, pumpkin cheesecake, and your choice of three sides from a long list that includes glazed sweet potatoes with killer pecans, chorizo and wild rice stuffing, and white cheddar mac.

Cost : $180 (serves 4-6). Call 817-210-2222 to order. Meddlesome Moth Design District

Ask the Moth experts for which beers pair best with Thanksgiving dinner, then order up a spread to-go that includes herb-roasted turkey breast, glazed Brussels sprouts, cauliflower gratin with herbed panko topping, sweet potato mash, sage and pork sausage stuffing muffins, and cranberry confit. Additional side dishes and whole pies can be added to any order.

Cost: $72 (serves 4); Call 214-628-7900 or order online.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking Love Field

Get a little bit of Thanksgiving dinner in every bite of the dressing-stuffed smoked turkey legs served with gravy and cranberry sauce for a no-fuss meal. Or order up full family meals featuring smoked turkey, sides, rolls, and a pie.

Cost : $79.95 (4-pack of stuffed turkey legs), $119.95-$149.95 (Family meals, serving 6-12); Call 214-352-2752 to order. Rise + Thyme Downtown (AT&T Discovery District)

This new-to-downtown breakfast and lunch spot has taken on Thanksgiving meals for their inaugural holiday season. A take-home meal features skin-on turkey breast, herb stuffing, maple-pecan sweet potato mash, braised collards, and a whole pumpkin cheesecake.

Cost : $150 (serves 4); call (972) 268-7605 to order. Gorji Restaurant Addison

Pop a cork and celebrate T-Day in style. Order two individual four-course meals and they’ll throw in a bottle of brut or rosé champagne to accompany entrées that include grilled breast of turkey, bone-in pork chop, Australian sea bass, Texas shrimp, petite Prime beef tenderloin, or three-cheese spinach lasagna. Appetizer, side, and dessert options are included with each single-serve meal. Pick any two, or any three for a four-course (free champagne!) option.

Cost: $79-92 (3-course or 4-course, serves 1); call 972-503-7080 to order.

Asian Mint | Alison Taylor