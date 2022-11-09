15 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants That Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered
March to the beat of a different drumstick.
Creating a flawless Thanksgiving meal at home can be filled with mishaps and disappointment—just look at any number of TV sitcom episodes as proof. So, why not give the oven and dishwasher a day off and spend quality time making memories instead of basting birds and crushing cranberries? Whether it’s an intimate affair between you and your special someone or a gathering of the entire family, leave the cooking to the professional chefs and start an entirely new tradition at someone else’s table. (You can always dust off the good china for sandwiches made from the leftovers, after all.) We’ve gathered 15 of our favorite spots that will be open this Turkey Day, from Mexican cantinas and seafood shacks to steakhouses galore, each awaiting your reservation and the chance to make this holiday the true culinary event it should be.
Meddlesome Moth
Everything’s better with beer and Meddlesome Moth can ensure that your glass will never be empty as the gastropub presents a special Thanksgiving Day Brunch. (Don’t worry, they have mimosas and Bloody Marys, too.) Enjoy fan favorites including the chicken-and-egg Mother & Child Reunion, mushroom omelet, and ribeye steak and frites. Or opt for the Moth Thanksgiving Plate, which includes everything from turkey and dressing to whipped butternut squash and smoked gouda macaroni and cheese.
Cost: $29 per adult for the Thanksgiving plate; all other items priced a la carte.
How to book: Call 214-628-7900.
The Finch
Debuting in East Dallas just in time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for its guests, this soon-to-be hotspot is up to the challenge. The traditional feast includes sous-vide and herb-roasted turkey breast, smoked turkey leg stuffing, whipped potatoes, green beans, and all the fixin’s.
Cost: The Thanksgiving plate is $23 per adult; other items priced a la carte.
How to book: Call 469-983-0990 or make reservations on SevenRooms.
Asador Restaurant
“Buffet.” On this Day of Gluttony, could there be a more appealing word than this all-you-can-eat combination of consonants and vowels? Herb-roasted turkey, jalapeño-sausage cornbread dressing, pumpkin soup, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, and pumpkin cheesecake are among the many calorie-laden items waiting to put your waistband to the test.
Cost: $65 per adult; other items priced a la carte.
Wicked Butcher
Meat lovers will have plenty of options with a full lineup of seasonal delights for Thanksgiving Day dining, including turkey roulade, rack of lamb, and slow-roasted prime rib. Or gather a bunch of sides together for a carb party with cornbread stuffing, sweet potato mash, and Robuchon mashed potatoes among the selections, along with boozy options such as the Scotch in the City made with apple juice and housemade cinnamon syrup. The regular menu will also be available, should you prefer a Thanksgiving Tomahawk instead.
Cost: All menu items priced a la carte.
Two Mules Cantina
Spice up your Thanksgiving with Texas-centric offerings, including smoked turkey drumsticks and smoked brisket, as well as soul-nourishing pozole. Sides and desserts range from traditional mashed potatoes and green bean casserole to pecan pie and bread pudding with ice cream.
Cost: Prices range from $26 - $28 per adult plate with additional items priced a la carte.
Truluck's
Start with a Holiday Nog or Turkey Fashioned (made with Wild Turkey, of course) then settle in for a fab feast featuring three courses (plus the option to order seconds–or leftovers). First-course options include lobster bisque or choice of salad, second course stars traditional roasted turkey with choice of two family-style sides, and the grand finale consists of either southern pecan or classic pumpkin pie. The regular menu of steak and seafood options will also be up for grabs.
Cost: The traditional feast will be $59 per adult ($25 for seconds) and all other menu items will be priced a la carte.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable Uptown or Southlake.
Ellie's Restaurant & Lounge
Celebrate Thanksgiving in the Dallas Arts District with tempting creations from Chef Anthony Hsia. The less-traditional approach appeals to us with choices ranging from Roasted Kuri Squash Bisque and Cold Water Lobster with toasted amaretto crumble to a Game Hen Duo with cranberry-brined breast and porcini stuffed leg served with green bean almondine and root vegetable pave.
Cost: All items priced a la carte
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
City Hall Bistro
Reserve a seat at this delightfully casual eatery inside the classically elegant downtown hotel, The Adolphus. A prix-fixe menu includes roasted turkey, fall squash, cornbread dressing, candied yams, classic pumpkin pie, and Texas praline crunch brownies. Smoked prime rib and pan-seared salmon will also be offered.
Cost: The prix-fixe menu will be $70 per adult with additional menu items price a la carte.
Lobster bisque sets the stage for a three-course dining extravaganza that also stars turkey breast, filet mignon, or bone-in ribeye, with a trio of sides, and choice of dessert. The full dinner menu will also be on offer and your three-course meal will be priced based on the entrée you select. Don’t sleep on the Black Walnut Old Fashioned, either.
Cost: Three-course meals are $53 (turkey); $78 (ribeye); and $69 (filet mignon). Additional menu items priced a la carte.
How to book: Call 972-543-2141 or book a table via SevenRooms.
Fearing's
Sēr
Enjoy your turkey with a spectacular view of Downtown Dallas from the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole. The special menu features roasted organic Diestel turkey, haricot vert porcini mushroom casserole, and a signature beef shank adobo. Stick around for the Christmas at the Anatole offerings if you want to get in the holiday spirit right after dessert.
Cost: Dine-in starts at $75 per adult.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
Indulge Italian-style at this popular spot offering a vast Thanksgiving buffet including all the usual suspects, as well as some Italy-inspired dishes with made-to-order chef activations and other stations throughout the space.
Cost: $55 per adult.
How to book: Call 469-458-6623 or reserve a table via SevenRooms.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Book a table and feast on classics such as smoked turkey with pan gravy and sausage-sage stuffing, or take everything you need to-go for a spectacular gathering around your own table. The much-beefier dinner menu will also be available for those dining at the restaurant.
Cost: $49 per adult (dine-in); $49 per adult or $149 per four adults (takeout); additional menu items priced a la carte.
Stirr
Poblano corn chowder, Cajun-rubbed turkey, brown sugar/maple-glazed ham, jalapeño sausage cornbread stuffing, wild mushroom green bean casserole with tobacco-fried onions, and chocolate bourbon pecan pie are among the affordable three-course offerings at either location of STIRR for one-day only.
Cost: $34 per adult.
How to book: Call 214-983-1222 or book via SevenRooms for the Dallas location; or call 214-903-0543 or book via SevenRooms for the Addison location.
Shell Shack
Give turkey the bird and think beneath the ocean for your November 24 meal plan. Shell Shack’s full menu of seafood delights will be ready for you, from their signature boils bursting with snow crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn, and other delicacies to fried baskets and burgers. You don’t have to do anything traditional here because not everybody gets thrilled by the thoughts of pilgrim food.
Cost: All menu items priced a la carte.
How to book: Make reservations online by selecting your favorite location first.