State Fair of Texas Food Winners: Judges Choose Fried Jell-O, Cookie Fries, Early Graves

Most creative dish accolades went to Isaac Rousso for his invention of cookie fries; dough made from sugar cookie batter (not potatoes) with sprinkles formed into the signature crinkle shape and served with a cup of strawberry dipping sauce that mirrors a shade of ketchup. With last year's smoky bacon margarita, Rousso has take back-to-back Big Tex awards. We smell a dynasty forming.

Other dishes slated to debut at this year’s Fair include deep-fried Funyuns, chicken pot pie pockets, and brisket balls with an injectable pipette of BBQ sauce. You’ve got from September 30th through October 23rd at Fair Park in Dallas to get in on the gluttony.