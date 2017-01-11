The Most Underrated Brunch Spots in Dallas

With weekend brunch being practically a sporting event in these parts, it’s easy to get tired of waits and tough reservations at the super-popular spots. Most days you’re just dying to get some fancy Benedict dish in your belly without waiting till you’re hangry -- and this handful of under-the-radar restaurants can provide just that. They’re unsung stars in the local brunch stratosphere, and although we bet their regulars wish they’d stay that way to stave off crowds, there’s nothing like sharing the gospel of good brunch.
The Woolworth
Downtown
City swankiness meets comfy eats at this upstairs restaurant-lounge perched over Elm St. For your post-party brunch needs, The Hangover -- habanero fried chicken, fried egg, three kinds of pork, and more -- sounds like it can cure what ails you. Bellinis and pomegranate mimosas are on standby in case you don’t want to be cured.
E Bar Tex Mex
East Dallas
Breakfast is an all-day-every-day thing at this low-key East Dallas bar and eatery, which means if you’re yearning for brunch on a random Tuesday evening, you can totally make chorizo con huevos or huevos rancheros a reality. Plus, frozen margs ease you into the day (or night) a whole lot better than a mimosa, and the plentitude of TVs make this a great spot for cheering/jeering the Cowboys.
Next Door
Uptown
One might not expect brunch greatness from a DJ-driven event called Party Brunch, but this new-ish spot on McKinney Ave delivers the goods. From a smoked prosciutto Benedict to the signature chicken-and-egg-starring Mother & Daughter Sandwich, the dishes are hearty, well-executed, and happen to pair well with Next Door’s delicious drinks. A worthy opener to the creative mains is the platter of grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings.
Pakpao
Preston Hollow and Design District
Asian flavors and updated traditional eats beckon at this Thai mini-chain known for phenomenal dinners. Share a bowl of piping-hot pork congee with your table, then move on to the hearty Chiang Mai sausage hash or fluffy crab omelet. Whatever you choose, toast your weekend meal with Pakpao’s famed Chula-rita or a lychee martini.
Fat Rabbit
Uptown
This New American eatery’s gorgeous patio along McKinney is a prime see-and-be-seen perch for quaffing morning cocktails and throwing down on the veggie-stuffed 10 O’Clock Omelet and red velvet pancakes with cream cheese. Afraid to give up your people-watching station after breakfast? Stay a spell for some craft beer or cocktails.
Torchy's Tacos
Multiple locations
Not many folks would think of this fast-casual Texas taco chain as a brunch-y spot, but it’s perfect for picking up a hearty weekend breakfast cooked to order, then people watching on the patio with friends, Bloody Marys in hand. Save room for the Lil’ Nookies -- deep-fried chocolate chip cookies so worth the sugar rush.
Vicini
Frisco
The Italian-American cuisine at this chill suburban restaurant is warm like an Italian nonna’s hug. The sweet to the savory to the eggy is covered here, in featured dishes like beet-cured salmon, baked Italian toast, scrambles, and frittatas. Not to be missed is the chance to pair any and all of it with Vicini’s excellent cocktails.
IVY Kitchen
Addison
This unsung spot makes for the start of a very leisurely weekend afternoon. Begin with the impeccable crab Benedict or the cinnamon-crusted French toast, raise a glass of Michelada or sangria, then skip the post-brunch nap for a movie next door at Look Cinema. You can always top off the day with an after-movie glass of wine at IVY.
