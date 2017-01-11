Why Whataburger Will Always Be My One and Only

However, there is no menu item from Shake Shake (or In-N-Out, or Five Guys), not one, that will replace what I love about Whataburger. No matter how many times the fast-food industry is reinvented or how many contrarian arguments are made attempting to debunk the joy of eating Whataburger late at night, I will always feel a great wave of warmth in my heart for Texas’ cleverest fast-food chain. Whataburger is tied into the unpretentious, friendly, and good-natured feeling of what it means to live in Texas.

Whataburger feels the same to me as a Willie Nelson song; as the taste of pool water after a 100-degree Dallas day, or an ice-cold dip in Austin’s Barton Springs. It’s the official food of 2am in Texas -- long before you could get craft anything at 2am.