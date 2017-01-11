The Most Sacred Foods of Texas, and Where to Get Them

Crawfish

The history: With Texas’ proximity to Louisiana, Cajun culture has also jumped the border. So many Cajuns settled in the Southeast corner of Texas from 1840 on, the region even got its own name. We can thank both the need for workers to cultivate rice in the area and the labor force required for the Southern Pacific Railroad line for the Cajun invasion (seriously, thank you!). The “Golden Triangle” includes Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Orange, but you’ll find gumbo, po-boys and boudin all over East Texas, even creeping into Houston.

It’s the humble crawdaddy, however, that has spread like wildfire. With mudbug festivals reaching as far west as Odessa, the crawfish boil practically has its own food group in the Texas food pyramid. One of the coolest things to come out of all this crawfish love is this cultural mashup of Cajun and Vietnamese cuisine. After the Vietnam War, an influx of Vietnamese immigrants settled in Houston, one of the major resettling sites established by the Indochinese Assistance and Refugee Assistance Act of 1975. Its proximity to the Gulf also attracted families with fishing and shrimping backgrounds. By 2010, the US Census showed that Harris County was home to over 80,000 Vietnamese people. If you head to Houston’s Chinatown today, you’ll find a flood of Vietnamese eateries that have taken the Louisiana crawfish boil to the next level by incorporating the spices and aromatics of Vietnam.

Where to get them: Get your hands dirty at a crawfish festival; or head straight to H-town’s Chinatown, where you’ll find spots like Cajun Kitchen and Crawfish & Noodles, serving the baby crustaceans with spices and glorious heaps of garlic butter. Whatever you do, don’t forget to suck the heads.