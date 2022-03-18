The Absolute Best Brunch in Denver Right Now

This place has its take on the ubiquitous breakfast burrito but with the indulgent addition of duck-fat fried potatoes. There are breakfast tacos (adorned with griddled mozzarella). There are crepes if you’re craving something on the sweeter side. But what you’re really here for are two dishes that are unexpected and oh-so-welcome for brunch: bacon fried rice and congee. Bacon fried rice is pretty self-explanatory, although Onefold’s is topped with eggs fried in duck fat, giving the whole dish an added layer of savory depth. Congee, if you need an introduction, is a rice porridge popular in many Asian countries. Here, they add duck confit, a poached egg, green onions, tamari soy sauce, salted ginger, and a generous swirl of chili. And with its newest Union Station location, you’ve got double the chance of trying out congee or sampling any of the other delicious offerings.