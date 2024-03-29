The Best Brunch in Denver Right Now, from Pancake Flights to Pizza Bagels

Courtesy of Fox and The Hen Courtesy of Fox and The Hen

The city of Denver loves itself some brunch. Pancakes power our adventures, breakfast burritos fuel our afternoons, and mimosas practically course through our veins. While Snooze might have kickstarted the hours-long line tradition, we’re equally willing to wait for killer Southern fare, Instagram-worthy AM cocktails, OneFold’s iconic congee, and our turn at the Bloody Mary bar. Here, Denver’s 15 best brunches for those who know brunching is a way of life.

Courtesy of Bodega, Photo by Lauren DeFilippo

Bodega Sunnyside

Bodega is such a coolly delicious neighborhood spot that we’ve heard of people moving into the area just for the breakfast sandwiches. And when you consider options like the Boujee with scrambled egg, whipped herby feta, muhammara, and za’atar on focaccia, and the Bodega chopped cheese featuring house-made breakfast sausage, pickled fresno chiles, and American cheese on a hoagie roll, well yeah, we want to live there too. The retro ‘90s vibe, top-notch espresso bar, and Kool-Aid margarita are even more reasons to start house hunting on Bodega’s block.

Welton Room Five Points

We’re not saying you should book your brunch based around potentially amazing Instagram photos, but we’re also not saying you shouldn’t. Welton Room’s brunch cocktail list is nothing short of incredible, including a vodka, elderflower, strawberry, and lemon concoction served out of a giant bathtub complete with bubbles and rubber duckie. And while the food might not be as eye-catching as the showy cocktails, the roster of Turkish eggs, avocado Benedict, and lemon ricotta pancakes is solid.

Courtesy of Fox and the Hen

Fox and the Hen LoHi

Fox and the Hen is fun. Like animal-style hash browns and pizza bagels level of fun. It’s everything you want to eat for breakfast, but maybe never knew you wanted to eat for breakfast. (See: Those ode to In-N-Out taters.) The LoHi hot spot is unapologetically bright and cheery, filled with a wall o’ hot sauces and a large central bar. Besides the hash browns and pizza bagels, “Top Chef” alum Carrie Baird brings her signature fancy toasts and the huevos rancheros that “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Courtesy of Denver Biscuit Company

Denver Biscuit Company Multiple locations

Leave your gluten-averse friends at home because everything here is served on a fluffy, house-made biscuit. From the biscuit cinnamon rolls to the biscuit french toast to shrimp and grits served in a biscuit bowl to the towering biscuit sandwiches filled with fried chicken and sausage, it’s all biscuit, all the time over here. There’s also a full bar, so you’re bound to find something to wash down all those carbs. Lucile’s Multiple locations

This Boulder-based family business has built a mini empire out of the soul-warming Creole food it’s been dishing out for more than three decades. For Southern transplants—or anyone who can appreciate brunch with a side of collards doused with hot pepper vinegar—Lucile’s should be your number one pick. From the giant, flaky buttermilk biscuits that accompany most plates to favorites like eggs Pontchartrain and the Creole omelet, Lucile’s is the move when your stomach is running on empty.

Courtesy of Snooze

Snooze Multiple locations

Since opening in 2006, this Colorado-born chain has developed a cult following among brunch fans. The menu features a plethora of breakfast goodies—some traditional, some crazy. Breakfast pot pie, breakfast tacos, and prosciutto and balsamic-loaded Benedicts are just a small sampling of the morning treats that await. FYI: Snooze might be as well-known for its long wait times as it is for the popular pancake flights, but the good news is you can join the waitlist virtually, so you can kill that hour at home in your PJs. Just find the location nearest you and skip straight to mimosa time. Sam’s No. 3 Downtown & Glendale

This classic diner with two locations has exactly what you need to cure your hangover. We’re talking a 16-page, greasy spoon-esque menu plus hard seltzer cocktails, because maybe you haven’t tried hard seltzer cocktails as a hangover cure. You’ll find American diner classics, Greek plates, and an entire page dedicated to breakfast burritos, which are as big as your head and covered in Sam’s famous green chile and a ton of cheese, per Denver tradition. Prepare to do absolutely nothing with the rest of your day.

Fox Run Cafe | Photo courtesy of Hard Knoch PR

Fox Run Cafe Congress Park

Two words: FoxRun Potatoes. This side menu hits just as hard as any main dish. And speaking of mains, those don’t disappoint either, with the sort of indulgent dishes you expect out of brunch, like banana bread pudding, lemon ricotta pancakes, and a carnitas and egg breakfast sandwich. Consider a side of River Bear bacon or a drizzle of house hot sauce for a brunch well-spent.

The Bindery LoHi

Known for its exquisite New American fare in the PM, The Bindery is just as good in the AM. You’ll find a mix of traditional breakfast and brunch dishes like French toast and omelets alongside only-at-The-Bindery plates of sweet potato duck hash and avocado toast made extra special with smoked paprika aioli and lime curry oil. Alongside the food, you’ll find a full drink list, complete with a selection of Bloody Marys and “Hair of the Dog” cocktails like the Breakfast Manhattan. Sassafras American Eatery West Highland

Indulgence is the name of the game at Sassafras, which serves up sweet and savory Southern food like chicken pimento biscuits (complete with country gravy rich with duck fat), a fried green tomato Benedict, and the cheesy breakfast mac with cornbread croutons. If you’re feeling adventurous, check out the massive 24-ounce Bloody Mary or one of the many unique mimosa variations. Just don’t miss the hot and doughy, sugar-dusted beignets with a side of jam. Star Kitchen Athmar Park

If you think brunch is defined by eggs, pancakes, and waffles, you’re missing out on some very important options—namely, dim sum. Star Kitchen typically draws crowds for its weekend brunch, where steamed buns, dumplings, and noodles complement dishes like chicken feet and leeks with pork blood. While the waits can stretch pretty long, no one will question whether or not it was worth it when those precious carts arrive at the table. Show up hungry and ready to say “yes” to whatever dishes cruise by.

Jelly Capitol Hill & University

With a color-splashed interior and walls adorned with retro cereal boxes, this spot (and its second location near DU) has style covered. It’s about more than good looks though: For one, there are the donut holes filled with flavors like maple bacon, Thai peanut, and salted caramel. Stomach-filling entrees include corned beef hash with caramelized onions and red potatoes; a breakfast burrito fat with pulled pork; and any of their maybe-best-in-town pancakes. Even better? Friends looking for some sweet and savory gluten-free carbs can find a treasure trove of brunch love here. Urban Egg Multiple locations

With eight locations from the Springs to Ft. Collins, this locally born brunch favorite is quickly becoming a statewide go-to. The menu is loaded with brunchy faves like Benedicts, biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, award-winning cinnamon swirl pancakes, and stuffed French toast. Urban Egg’s brunch beverage game goes hard with espresso martinis, mimosas and Bloodys, plus fresh juices and coffees to rival those at any coffee shop.

Mimosas Five Points

This Five Points destination serves up a New Orleans-inspired brunch in the form of beignets dipped in lemon curd and panko-crusted fried green tomatoes spiced up with Cajun ranch dressing. Along with other iconic Southern combos like chicken & waffles, biscuits & gravy, and shrimp & grits, this spot has a lock on its namesake beverage, with an array of mimosa flavors that include watermelon jolly rancher and pina colada, all available by the flight. OneFold Uptown & Union Station

OneFold’s take on the ubiquitous breakfast burrito adds duck fat-fried potatoes to the mix. So yeah, they’re gussying up your current breakfast favorites, plus creating new ones like fried egg-topped bacon fried rice and congee. The congee practically has its own fan club (or if it doesn’t, consider this a petition to get one going) thanks to its duck confit, poached egg, tamari, salted ginger, and generous swirl of chile oil. Pair it all with a Vietnamese iced coffee and we can’t imagine a better start to the day.