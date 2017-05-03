The Best Brunches in Denver

Devil's Food: The Cookery at Myrtle Hill Wash Park This neighborhood favorite is back and better than ever after a brief hiatus. You can still grab a cup of coffee and a fresh-baked pastry in the rebuilt bakery a few doors down from the original, or head to the separate dine-in space for a sit-down meal. It still looks like it was decorated by the most hipster grandmother ever (and it's kept the cellphone-free stipulation on the menu), but the new name pays homage to the neighborhood's past. The menu covers all the basics: buttermilk pancakes, challah French toast, quiche, and eggs Benedict, but the undeniable charm makes the dining experience anything but ordinary.

Lucile's Baker (& other locations) This Boulder-based family business has built a mini-empire out of the impeccable Creole food it's been dishing out for over three decades. For Southern transplants -- or anyone who can appreciate brunch with a side of hot pepper vinegar-doused collards -- Lucile's should be your No. 1 pick. From the giant, flaky buttermilk biscuits that accompany most plates to favorites like po-boys, crawfish etouffee, eggs Rockefeller (like the oysters, but with eggs), and shrimp & grits, Lucile's is the move when your stomach is running on empty.

Table 6 Capitol Hill This classy American bistro is primarily known for its dinner service, but on Sundays from 10:30am-2pm, you can land yourself a serious brunch. The menu changes seasonally (all the more reason to keep coming back) but has featured everything from a croque-monsieur amped up with cranberry mustard to more fanciful creations like pork belly and donuts with a maple apple broth.

Sam's No. 3 Downtown (& other locations) This down-to-earth joint has what you need to cure your hangover. The extensive food menu (16 pages!) has seemingly everything from American diner classics to plates overflowing with Greek and Mexican cuisines. There's even an entire page dedicated breakfast burritos, which are as big as your head and covered in Sam’s famous green chile and a ton of cheese, as is Denver tradition. Pro tip: Do not make big plans after Sam's.

Snooze Five Points (& other locations) This Colorado-born chain (with newer outposts in Arizona, Texas, and California) has formed a cult following since opening in 2006. The menu features a plethora of breakfast goodies -- some traditional, some crazy. Breakfast pot pie, breakfast tacos, pancake flights, and prosciutto Benedicts are just a small sampling of the indulgences that await you. But fair warning, be prepared to combat lengthy waits on weekdays and weekends alike.

Denver Biscuit Company Congress Park (& other locations) Leave your gluten-averse friends at home because everything here is served on a homemade, fluffy biscuit. There are gourmet sandwiches with fat-boy fillings like fried chicken and pork belly, as well as larger plates like the biscuit French toast, biscuits and gravy, biscuit pot pie, and shrimp and grits served in a biscuit bowl. You get the idea. There's also a full bar, complete with Bloodys and mimosas for washing down all those carbs.

Lola LoHi Serving up coastal Mexican food, Lola is known for its tableside guacamole and delicious selection of margaritas and Mexican-inspired cocktails. If you're tired of the usual brunch suspects, head to the weekend brunch here for grilled oysters, lobster tamalitos, and smoked trout with mole negro. To drink, opt for the Bloody Mary complete with chile-poached shrimp, or the Michelada Popsicle. Linger after brunch on a Sunday to catch live music, which starts at 2:30pm (along with happy hour).

Ophelia's Ballpark Restaurateur Justin Cucci has the brunch game on lock. Root Down, Linger, and Vital Root all have their own unique and craveable contributions to Denver's booming brunch scene. But it's his former brothel-turned-trendy restaurant that we can't get enough of lately. Beyond the playful menu filled with choices like a bison pastrami Reuben and an arepas Benedict, brunch here often comes with a show. Don't be surprised to find anyone from DJs to folk bands taking the stage while you dine.

Beast + Bottle Uptown With a subdued vibe thanks to homestyle hospitality and a touch of class, this spot proves that keeping it simple often leads to the tastiest results. Though simple certainly doesn't mean boring, a point proven with just one bite of the pork shoulder tostada or the chicken cherry sausage. But you'll surely take more than one bite. Come with a large group so you can fully explore the menu.

Star Kitchen Athmar Park If you think brunch should be about eggs, pancakes, and waffles, you're missing out on some of the best things in life. Namely, dim sum. Star Kitchen repeatedly draws crowds for its weekend brunch, where cart after cart of steamed buns and dumplings complement less-familiar dishes, like chicken feet and leek with pork blood. Go with a group and get adventurous: This the place to try something out of your comfort zone done right. Oh, and dim sum is served daily until 3pm, so if you've got time for a weekday brunch, head here ASAP.

Morning Collective Platt Park When you walk into this new South Broadway hotspot you may feel a bit like your mom or grandma could walk out of the kitchen at any moment. There's a reason for that, as the owners were inspired by their moms and wanted to create a place that would make them proud. From the retro wallpaper to the mouthwatering menu, Morning Collective is all about coming together and feeling right at home. It’s got healthy options like ancient-grain porridge and egg white scrambles, along with cheat day-worthy eats like stuffed banana hazelnut pancakes, coffee-braised pork belly and eggs, and perfectly golden tots.