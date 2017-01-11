Everything You Need to Eat and Drink Before You're a True Denverite

When no one was looking, Denver suddenly grew up. While its merits as a true food town are still up for debate, the Mile High has become a breeding ground for chefs to experiment and outright succeed -- which is damn good for a city formerly known for Rocky Mountain oysters and a certain egg-based breakfast dish. Whether you’re a transplant or native, here’s a list of essential food and drinks that you need to try if you want to call yourself a true Denverite.

Green chile

What is true, authentic Denver cuisine? If we’re being honest, it’s not far off from the Den-Mex catchall term that gets thrown our way from time to time. And in our book, this pretty much means anything that’s smothered with green chile. Whether you prefer it thick or thin, there’s something for everyone to get their spice on -- from refined, chef-driven destinations like El Chingon to long-time dives like Brewery Bar II. However, we’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: El Taco de Mexico remains the undisputed king of all things green in town.