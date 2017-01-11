Meet Thrillist Denver's Best Chefs of 2016

You’re hitting the bar, what’s your go-to bar order?

Osaka: I'm not much of a drinker, though I appreciate the value of a good cocktail or glass of wine, but if there's a go-to cocktail for me, it would have to be a Negroni. There are very few cocktails with three spirits in equal parts, that have very specific profiles when consumed individually, yet when combined, create something that is so well-balanced.

Where do you see Denver's culinary scene in five years?

Osaka: It's hard to say what will happen in the next five years, since I believe Denver has grown so fast in the past five. However, if I were to take a guess, I think Denver is just getting started. We have James Beard and Food & Wine best chefs, a high concentration of master sommeliers, and some of the finest brewers and distillers -- something bigger cities would love to brag about, but can't. Though it's not just about the accolades, it's more the entrepreneurial spirit that is in and around me. Where else would a guy from the 'hood get a chance to open a ramen shop, conveyor belt sushi bar, fish market, and a modern American restaurant in just a few years!?