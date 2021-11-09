The 9 Best Pie Shops in Denver

With a story that starts in 1929 and with Colorado roots planted in the 1950s, this place has been a pie institution for a long, long time, and it’s easy to understand why. Every pie here is made with love and a dedication to the baking craft, and the selection features nearly every pie flavor you can think of. Walk up to any location—a few around Estes Park or the latest location on Tennyson—and grab a “hot ‘n ready” pie to go or a frozen one to bake at home later. And if you weren’t already sold, there are gluten-free pies, savory pies (hi, Post Oak Pork Green Chili), a ton of other sweet treats, and a full espresso bar. Now that the fourth generation of the Colorado Cherry Co. family is ramping up business in Denver, we continue to expect big, delicious things.