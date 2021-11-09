The 9 Best Pie Shops in Denver
Prepare for the holidays.
‘Tis the season for gluten, sugar, and all the things we love to eat on special occasions. Specifically, we’re talking about pie season—the perfectly sweet-but-not-too-sweet dessert (it’s actually even kind of healthy if it’s got fruit in it, right?) that sends bakeries into a flurry once November rolls around, which, if you hadn’t noticed, it has. Check in on your favorite local spot or a new place in town for a traditional pie, one that’s totally unique, or something that’s right in the middle for all your sugary holiday needs this year—Denver’s handful of pie providers has you covered like a perfect lattice crust.
Mermaids Bakery
In the midst of the downtown Denver hustle and bustle, this top-tier bakery and cake decorator churns out some of the prettiest, most artistic cakes and goodies you’ve ever seen. Included is an array of pies perfect for any occasion but especially for gathering among family and friends and knowing there’s a spectacular dessert to cap off the evening. Ordering pies here (or wedding cakes, or sea salt chocolate chip cookies, or whatever you like, really) also means supporting a family-owned and operated business, which is definitely an added bonus.
Bubby Goober's Baked Goods
You know a bakery is good when the name simultaneously makes you giggle, captures your interest, and in some strange way explicitly tells you the treats are amazing, too. I mean, who wouldn't want to say they're snacking on a black and bluebarb hand pie from Bubby Goober's? BG's is a woman- and family-owned and operated bakery offering scrumptious hand pies and galettes that emanate true passion and love. Pick up a cherry amaretto or pear bourbon hand pie or a vegan rosemary apple galette for the upcoming holidays, or grab one of each flavor available to really get a good sampling of all the goodness Bubby Goodber's has to offer.
The Pie Queen
What’s better than getting an expertly made pie delivered to your door? A little bit of song and drag thrown in, obviously. Here’s the rub: chef Martin Howard, or as he’s often known, Chocolatina Q Dessert, is a seasoned pastry chef who’s been on Food Network, NBC, Good Morning America, and has a seriously studded portfolio from his time living and baking in NYC (including being crowned the first Miss Stonewall in 2009). Now in Denver, Howard works at Epicurean and also spends time baking tasty, weekly rotating pies for pickup and dragalicious delivery. Keep a close eye on the site for changing flavors and pick up Wednesday through Friday.
Mile High Pie Company
Small-batch, made with love, and delivered across the Denver metro area, the pies here will always have that added, small-scale, born-out-of-passion quality. It’s also another successfully growing endeavor that overcame every possible pandemic-related challenge. In a super-easy process, you can place an order for a holiday (or non-holiday) pie and have it delivered to your door, frozen and ready to bake at home. Because this is a pickup- or delivery-only operation right now, there isn’t a brick-and-mortar location just yet. But rest assured, these pies are the real-deal. Oh, and if you’re also last-minute figuring out Thanksgiving dinner, preorders for ham, braised beef, savory pies, and a few other seasonal goodies are available now.
Hinman Pie
Hinman is one of those Denver names that you’ve probably heard because his epic pies—full-size or handheld—are everywhere. John Hinman spreads joy throughout Denver daily by baking pies that are not only delicious but meaningful, whether they conjure a happy memory or simply make you smile. Geared-up and ready for the holiday season, plenty of pumpkin, cherry, apple, and pecan pies are ready to order from the shop. Plus, treat yourself to a funky or savory, Hinman-only flavor, like a pork green chili pot pie. We promise that whatever you order will be phenomenal.
Sugar Bakeshop
Another Denver standard for anything sweets-related is Sugar Bakeshop, because obviously. And while Sugar’s popsters and cookies might be what the bakery is best known for, you should know it doesn’t mess around when it comes to holiday pies. Fan-favorites across the board like classic pumpkin and pecan pies are available, as well as a gluten-free option and other seasonal delights like pear cranberry and Dutch caramel apple.
The Long I Pie Shop
The belief behind Long I Pie is owner Shauna Lott Harman’s perspective that “making pie is a mix of art and science all wrapped up in the feeling of family and home,” as stated front and center on her website. Unsurprisingly, the pies she creates are exactly that and beyond—each one a true piece of edible art. Many of the offerings here are unique in flavor, with some only seasonal and others available year-round, such as The Drunken Nut (a bourbon chocolate pecan pie). Current flavors include the Too Piglet to Quit, featuring apples, Brie, and prosciutto, and a spiced cranberry apple Grandma's Pie. As if that wasn’t enough, the Long I Pie also works with local nonprofits to provide internships for folks in need of job experience, skillbuilding, resume workshopping, and much more.
Granny Scott's Pie Shop
A cursory Google search for pie in Denver will no doubt present Granny Scott’s, because it’s essentially been the place for pie in Denver for the last two decades (and closing in on three). Chef and culinary arts school instructor Scott Meyerson opened shop in 1994, and it’s been a hit ever since, even after changing ownership to now-owners Larry and Roxie Green. On any given day, you can find over 25 different flavors, including fruit-forward pies like double crusted cherry, cream pies (think: your standard banana, chocolate, or Boston cream), quiches, and specialty pies like a silky smooth Swiss chocolate mousse.
Colorado Cherry Company
With a story that starts in 1929 and with Colorado roots planted in the 1950s, this place has been a pie institution for a long, long time, and it’s easy to understand why. Every pie here is made with love and a dedication to the baking craft, and the selection features nearly every pie flavor you can think of. Walk up to any location—a few around Estes Park or the latest location on Tennyson—and grab a “hot ‘n ready” pie to go or a frozen one to bake at home later. And if you weren’t already sold, there are gluten-free pies, savory pies (hi, Post Oak Pork Green Chili), a ton of other sweet treats, and a full espresso bar. Now that the fourth generation of the Colorado Cherry Co. family is ramping up business in Denver, we continue to expect big, delicious things.