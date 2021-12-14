Where to Find Denver's Best Ramen This Winter
Nothing's cozier.
Is there really a bad time to slurp noodles and piping hot broth? We don’t think so. Nevertheless, there’s something about winter that makes cozying up to a flavorful bowl of ramen even more appealing. And Denver is a surprisingly hot destination for ramen, with more than two dozen ramen shops to choose from when you need some noodle love. All across the city—from Edgewater to RiNo to University Hills—there’s a place to get fantastic ramen by way of brand-new names or long-standing institutions. Bundle up and head out for the night or plan for pickup or delivery of some of the best ramen Denver has to offer.
Ninja Ramen Mobile
This one’s a unique pick for our list because (as you may have guessed from the name) it doesn’t always stay in one spot. However, the traditional Japanese ramen truck can often be found outside of Novel Strand Brewing Company, doling out piping hot tonkotsu and veggie ramen plus whatever flavor Chef Hiro is excited to cook that day, catered to your preferred level of spice. Definitely add some gyoza or spam musubi to your order and trust that this ramen is always worth tracking down.
Ace Eat Serve
Though the menu at Ace is an expansive collection of Asian fusion and not necessarily centered around ramen, the few options available always make for a memorable meal. Many visitors of the ping pong hotspot and restaurant opt for one of the two or three available flavors, like the signature spicy pork ramen or classic shoyu chicken. Hot, flavorful, and catered to your dietary needs, a bowl of ramen here is sure to satisfy.
How to order: Use OpenTable for reservations
Menya Ramen + Poke
This place is always a convenient ramen choice because chances are, there’s a location nearby wherever you live in Denver. The cool thing? No matter which location you’re at, both the ramen and service are always great. Menus vary location to location (the Greenwood Village location, for example, will have a wider selection of food to choose from like sushi and appetizers, whereas the LoHi location is almost exclusively ramen) but all the offerings are packed with the flavors and textures of ramen that we all know and love.
How to order: Order via Toast
Kyu Ramen
Colfax is, of course, a destination for some pretty impressive food, including tasty ramen. Sitting at Colfax and Pearl Street (literally cornering the street’s ramen market) is Kyu and its wide selection of hot noodle offerings, among other great menu items, too. One thing to note (okay, two things): the service here is spectacular. If you’re looking for a hot ramen meal that’s extremely customizable but also has you feeling extremely well taken care of, this is the place for you. The other thing? There’s a nightclub upstairs, basically. Yes—stay at Kyu after hours (give yourself enough time to digest so you don’t get a dance cramp) and enjoy the full bar, DJs, and karaoke of Lucid Disco Lounge overlooking busy Colfax.
Uncle
Restaurateur Tommy Lee’s Uncle was one of the first ramen spots in Denver to evoke total fandom, with guests happily waiting as long as it took to get inside for a piping hot bowl of the good stuff. Then he opened a larger second location in Wash Park which means you’ve got twice the access to favorites like their best seller, the spicy chicken. The Wash Park location’s menu also includes a lineup of mazemen-style brothless ramen, but when the cold hits, Uncle’s rich broths with the addition of a $2 “spicy bomb” of miso pepper paste is the move.
How to order: Via their website for pickup from the Highlands and Wash Park locations, or find the location nearest you on Postmates for delivery
Ramen Star
With their Japanese noodle machine in full sight, there’s no doubt that the noodles at this spot are super fresh. They’re available in the restaurant’s small but mighty selection of five ramen variations including their signature bowl, the Ramen Star, with pork belly and a silky, umami laden broth. For those that prefer to go meatless, the vegetarian ramen complete with potato pierogi is a non-traditional treat.
How to order: Online via their Square site for pickup & delivery, or call 303-455-3787
Katsu Ramen
The sibling of Sushi Katsu is doing a bang-up job of not only the most-common ramen styles but also hiyashi chuka, a chilled version featuring slices of omelet (tamagoyaki) and barbecued pork (chashu) in a creamy sesame-ponzu sauce you’ll wish you could drink from a glass with a little sake mixed in. Which—good news—you can.
How to order: Order online or call 303-751-2222 for pickup and delivery
Osaka Ramen
This urban-underground noodle bar from restaurateur Jeff Osaka has the to-go ramen game down. You’ve got your lighter, chicken-based shio (salt) and shoyu (soy-flavored) broths; your medium-textured miso broth made with chicken and pork; and your intense, whole-hog tonkotsu broth—each distinguished by its own mix of toppings, from braised pork shoulder to black-garlic oil.
How to order: Order online through ChowNow or call (303)-955-7938 for pickup & delivery
Tokio
This spot ably ladles up all the classics along with a locally inspired bowl that belongs on everyone’s list of top guilty pleasures forevermore: the cremoso diablo, a miso broth made creamy by an unexpected addition of a blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. It sounds ridiculous, and it tastes... ridiculously good. If you’re feeling a little less adventurous, their tonkotsu with milky-hued all-pork broth is another go-to.
How to order: Pickup is available online via Toast; delivery is available via Postmates, DoorDash, and UberEats
Sera's Ramen Enclave
In May of 2016, this family-owned restaurant with a slightly hidden alley entrance began serving up food that reflected owner Sera Nguyen's own experiences with dining, from growing up eating at her mother's restaurant in Vietnam to the flavors she loves to share in her kitchen at home. The result is authentic flavors served with a dash of homestyle hospitality so whether you order the spicy miso chicken, curry ramen, or umami-packed oxtail ramen, you're in for an experience that will surely leave you craving more.
How to order: Use their walk-up window or call 303-455-2858 for pickup and delivery
Miyako Ra-men
This little strip-mall shop is easy to miss despite the fact that it’s located right off Broadway. It has a small but traditional ramen selection augmented by typical snacks like gyoza and fried oysters. Yes, you'll have to pay extra for certain toppings à la carte—including the seasoned egg called ni-tamago—but if you've eaten enough ramen, you know that such fees aren’t really so unusual. Now pay up and slurp away.
How to order: Call 303-658-0940 for takeout