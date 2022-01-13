The Best Sushi Spots in Denver

This is how passionate chef Duy Pham is about getting the perfect cut: The man trained with one of the top bladesmiths in the world to learn the art of knifemaking, and the knives Pham forges are considered some of the best around. If you head upstairs to the raw bar/chef’s counter, you’ll see Pham’s sharp creations on the walls and in action, as he and his team slice and dice some of the best fish you’ll ever eat, like the buttery toro or the brown shrimp with Thai chili-ginger sauce. Try the omakase experience for especially innovative and unforgettable bites.