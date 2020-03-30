Where to Order Takeout & Delivery in Denver Right Now

Denver’s officially been told by Mayor Hancock to “stay at home” until at least April 10th, but restaurants are continuing to pivot to meet their community’s needs. With their status as essential businesses, restaurants (and breweries) can remain open for takeout and delivery only; those that have chosen to continue operations are taking new safety precautions for their staff and for you so they can continue to provide tasty culinary escapes. Along with more typical restaurant dishes, many are also adding brand new options like family-style meals, take-and-bake dishes, and even grocery provisions in case you want to skip the supermarket sweep.
There are a lot of restaurants in the Mile High; we’re highlighting some stand out options here, but be sure to check in with your favorite neighborhood spot if you don’t see them listed. The hospitality community is getting creative, and each and every local food and beverage business needs support right now.
If takeout and delivery food isn’t on the table for you right now, you can still offer support by purchasing gift cards or merchandise, or by taking some quarantine time to write positive reviews for businesses you love or giving them some love on social media. You can also keep up with the latest by searching and following #ColoradoCurbside.
Family-style lasagna from Chow Morso
This Italian spot is run by the team behind Barolo Grill, so you know they’re not cutting corners, even in the face of a pandemic. Treat your family to the ultimate Italian comfort food, available via curbside pickup. You can also add on select provisions like asparagus bunches, Maldon sea salt, dry pasta, and ground coffee.
Cost: $22 for a serving for 2-4 people; $31 for 5-8
Lobster rolls from Maine Shack
Feeling cooped up? Take a culinary trip to New England with Maine Shack’s selection of lobster rolls available via pickup and delivery on GrubHub, Postmates, and DoorDash. You can choose from several varieties, including brown butter, naked, and the signature Main Shack with mayo, sea water, and drizzled butter.
Cost: Lobster rolls start at $20
Cocktails from Spuntino
In an incredibly impressive feat, the husband and wife team who run this neighborhood favorite for creative Italian eats have managed to pivot so expertly and quickly, they’ve had (according to an Instagram post) “no layoffs, no benefit cuts, paid sick leave,” and been able to continue to use local purveyors for their new all curbside pickup program. The food remains a can’t-miss, but the real treat is the chance to enjoy another thing at home that they’ve always done at an expert level: cocktails. There are currently five on the menu, including a negroni and a spritz, along with a fabulous wine and beer selection.
Cost: To-go cocktails start at $5
Special breakfast from El Taco de Mexico
Really, anything from El Taco de Mexico can’t miss. This is a Denver institution and home to the best green chile in town (yeah, I said it, fight me -- or, like, debate me kindly, we all need a distraction). In February, this small counter service only spot cemented its rightful spot as a national food treasure when it won the James Beard Foundation America’s classic award. Whether you opt for a smattering of tacos, a smothered burrito (the chile relleno is most popular but the carnitas is essential), or the 100% perfect special breakfast complete with eggs, rice, (the best) beans (ever), ham, bacon, potato and tortillas, this is the ultimate ColoMex comfort food.
Cost: The special breakfast is $7.95; Call 303.623.3926 or email eltacotakeout@gmail.com to order
Budget-friendly BBQ sandwiches from Roaming Buffalo
Coy and Rachael Webb have been the modern pioneers of what Colorado BBQ is since opening their small spot on South Downing in January 2015. Typically, they run a weekend-only $3 BBQ sandwich special: a simple yet oh so delicious saucy, smoky pile of meat on a hamburger bun. Now, they’re slinging these every day (along with plenty of other smoked meats and sides). You can even request a family pack to-go, with the meat and bun separate for an easy at-home dinner.
Cost: $3/each
Fresh pasta kits from Restaurant Olivia
Austin Carson, Heather Morrison, and Ty Leon bought Cafe Marmotte near Wash Park in late 2019, and reopened to much well deserved buzz in January 2020 as Restaurant Olivia. While it’s normally tough to score a reservation, now you can get a taste of what they’re cooking up curbside. In addition to a small menu of prepared dishes, you can also grab to go kits featuring Leon’s impeccable handmade pastas and a choice of sauce. For every $10 donation added to a to-go order, they will also provide a pasta kit for four to families in need.
Cost: Pasta kits for four are $35
Spicy chicken ramen from Uncle
Was there ever a time before Denverites happily stood in line for restaurateur Tommy Lee’s ramen at Uncle? The spicy chicken is iconic, but a variety of choices are available via curbside pickup and delivery, which Lee is running using his own staff instead of a delivery service. You should also check out the options from his other spot, Hop Alley, which include bone marrow fried rice, Sichuan fried chicken, and Duck rolls.
Cost: The spicy chicken ramen is $15
Handmade pierogi from Baba & Pops
After years of providing Polish comfort food via their food truck, Katherine and Jeremy Yurek were set to open Baba & Pop's Pierogi Kitchen & Bar on Colfax Avenue on March 13... and then, well, you know. But they’re not letting that stop them from providing pierogi to the masses via free delivery to the nearby Denver area along with pickup.
Cost: Frozen pierogi by the dozen starts at $13
Pita and hummus from Safta
Alon Shaya made a name for himself in New Orleans but since opening Safta in August 2018, he’s fully embraced the Denver dining community and isn’t slowing down in the face of its current struggles. Along with continuing to serve up his impossibly smooth hummus and wood-fired pitas (along with family-style meals and much more), he’s working tirelessly with other local partners to open a relief center for local hospitality workers who are currently unemployed, and is also running his own delivery service so more of his staff members have the opportunity to keep working.
Cost: Hummus starts at $9 and extra pitas are $1.50/each
Detroit-style pizza from Blue Pan
Pizza is a classic delivery option, but Blue Pan stepped up the pizza game in Denver when it brough crispy, cheesy crusted Detroit-style pies to the scene. They’re staying on top of new no-contact delivery procedures, and are still cooking up favorites with toppings like fresh ricotta and cupping pepperoni.
Cost: Large pies start at $20
Locally sourced meats from Western Daughters
This local butcher shop has long been a leader when it comes to whole animal butchery and local sourcing, with all their meats coming from within 250 miles of Denver. They remain open, and fully stocked. Purchasing meat here in turn supports local farms, who are also a vital part of the service industry. They also stock many locally made food products, so this is a one stop shop for supporting many small businesses at once.
Cost: Depends what kind of cut you’re looking for
Fresh produce from Miller Farms
Like local meat farmers, grocers, and butcher shops, our Colorado farms also need support right now as an essential part of the food chain that makes Colorado restaurants great. With a decrease in purchases from local restaurant partners, many farms are also pivoting in the face of new “stay at home” orders. Miller Farms is one example, as they’re now offering delivery to Denver; options include a cinch backpack loaded with 15 potatoes, two onions, five cucumbers, and three zucchini. They also have corn and flour tortillas from a local tortilla company.
Cost: Produce bags are $20 each and the tortillas and chips are $5 a package.
Craft beer to-go from your neighborhood brewery
Colorado has loved craft beer for a long time -- there has literally never been a Denver Thrillist weekend guide that didn’t include a beer fest of some kind. Breweries have been proactive in making sure they’re part of the list of essential businesses, so make sure you’re showing spots like Woods Boss, Ratio, Empourium, and so many others some love too.
Cost: Depends on where you go, check out your favorite breweries latest social media posts for the latest options -- some are also doing delivery -- and pricing.
