The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Denver

If you’ve heard the word about this vegan restaurant, you know it’s actually more of a tropical vacation than a simple dining experience. Still, whether you’re taking food to go or planning to hang out for the day (which is certainly encouraged), get ready to have your taste buds tantalized and your stomach soaring. Not only will you be getting your fix of plant-based, vegan goodness but also a look into the cuisine of the West Indies and all the fun its dishes contain. Examples include mofongo (fried and smashed plantains), a cassareep rice bowl, fry-bread sandwiches, and decked-out roasted butternut squash, plus a whole lot more. And if you hadn’t already guessed, expect a drink list of fruit-forward, tropical cocktails that’ll have you feeling like you’re having just another day at the beach.