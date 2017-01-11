Food & Drink

Denver Is America's First City to Legalize Weed in Restaurants

By Published On 11/16/2016 By Published On 11/16/2016
weed
OpenRangeStock/Shutterstock

The next time a glass of wine with dinner isn’t enough to take the edge off, don't fret. Soon you may be able to pair your favorite strain with your favorite dish at a number of Denver restaurants. Colorado voters recently approved Proposition 300, which, for the first time in the nation’s history, allows bars and restaurants to allow patrons to consume marijuana while enjoying a meal or drink.

But before you light up while waiting for the green chile to come out, there are some stipulations:

  • You can’t smoke inside the restaurant (although edibles seem to be fair game), but the law will allow for the establishments to set up outside smoking areas.
  • You have to bring your own pot with you (BYOP?).
  • The restaurant or bar also has to get approval from the neighborhood before applying for the permit. This is obviously the trickiest caveat to bypass as everyone has that one neighbor who severely lacks chill.

The city ultimately hopes that this new law will prevent tourists from smoking weed in public parks or sidewalks and stinking up all the good air -- as there are no publically designated smoking areas. There still isn’t any information on how many restaurants and bars will apply for the permit or how long the process will take to get approved, so you may want to hold off before you go and cancel your week long vape-cation to Amsterdam.

Ciera Velarde is an editorial production assistant at Thrillist who is wondering what a pot-friendly Chili’s or Applebee’s will look like. Follow her on Instagram.

