The 18 Sexiest Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night in Denver

This gem may not have had lucky timing, opening its doors just days before dining rooms shut down across Colorado. But upon reopening, it became one of the loveliest places to be in the state. Wildflower is natural, plant-forward, and simply stunning in a way that pays homage to the Old West. Relax in velvet, earth-toned booths or at the timeless bar and sip everything from refreshing, floral cocktails to coffee, tea, or vegan mylk. Both small and large plates feature the very best flavors of all that Colorado has to offer—think: cast iron salmon and grilled lamb chorizo—and even if you and your date don’t work out, you’ll certainly fall in love with this place.