The 18 Sexiest Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night in Denver
For white tablecloths or just the right vibe, these are your best bets for a dinner date in Denver.
Yes, it’s that time of year: the rapid approach of Valentine’s Day. But even if you’re staying in or flying solo this 14th of February, any and all of the following restaurants are guaranteed romance-inducers. From bottles of bubbly to irresistible cuisine—whether you’re craving Italian, French, Japanese, or something else entirely—these are the places to sweep your significant other off to a night of playful banter and gazing into each other’s eyes. Or battling for the last bite of dessert—whichever your style.
Annette
“Special” is the word that comes to mind when thinking about James Beard Award nominee Caroline Glover’s restaurant, Annette. Simple, farm-to-table ingredients and carefully crafted dishes never cease to delight any customer lucky enough to be seated within its refined walls. The Annette burger and fries is always a safe bet (but you better believe that burger will be memorable) and the roasted half chicken is a classic. Pair with a house cocktail and dare to dine in one of the outdoor greenhouses or yurt for an extra-special experience.
Bistro Vendôme
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day somewhere warm and indoors or looking for a picturesque date night destination for the warmer months, this French bistro’s got what you need. Dine within its warm, yellow walls and subway tile or out on the patio among the strung lights and natural foliage. The menu is simple and unassuming, boasting traditional French dishes to savor while clinking glasses with your S.O. Bonus: Settle in for one of its beloved Money Night Movie screenings with a five-course prix fixe menu.
Corinne
Nestled at the base of Le Méridien hotel, Corinne’s slogan is “honest food and drink,” which applies to all of its offerings, across breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The interior is warm and welcoming, with seating options varying depending on your preferred level of privacy. Anything you order will arrive bright, fresh, and health-forward without sacrificing the least bit of quality or flavor. Try the spicy tuna bruschetta, wild mushroom bolognese, or Wagyu steak frites for something delicious if you’re not sure what to choose.
El Five
One feature this restaurant has that the others don’t is epic city views via floor-to-ceiling windows. But the food is pretty dang good, too. A self-proclaimed “melting pot of all the Mediterranean regions,” you’ll find tapas here using all the best flavors of land and sea. Find hummus and pita, dippable, spreadable cheeses like smoked burrata, hot and melty croquettes, and patatas of all forms, plus a ton of other savory and sweet delights.
Elway’s Downtown
The Elway’s Steakhouses across Denver are all known to be classy destinations for upscale dining or special occasion meals. The Downtown location, within the Ritz Carlton, offers a particularly fancy atmosphere and of course, an unparalleled wine selection (thanks largely to sommelier Monica Dubar). Opt for the sommelier’s flight and taste away alongside some of the most epic cuts of meat and perfectly seasoned stakes you’ll ever have.
French 75
In addition to the chic aesthetic and smooth, padded booths, this place makes the list partly because of its second-floor dining area that provides an added element of privacy. The food, of course, is more than enough reason to make a reservation—a blend of French classics like beef tartare and duck confit meet other globally inspired dishes such as shrimp shumai, Cajun chicken, and Hawaiian tuna.
Il Posto
This Italian spot, with its curved booths, artistic lighting, and second story dining area overlooking Larimer Street is a sophisticated choice for any occasion. Indulge in customizable charcuterie, fresh salads, and flavorful sandwiches alongside some of the tastiest pasta and mains you’ve ever had in Denver. Definitely don’t skip dessert.
Jovanina’s Broken Italian
The term “broken” comes from owners Jennifer and Jake Linzinmeir sharing a unique take on Italian cuisine. Combining traditional flavors and recipes with modern—and sometimes Western and Midwestern—twists, the minds behind Jovanina’s remain constant at delivering extraordinary food and experience. Request the table for two in the restaurant’s underground speakeasy dining area, which sits in part of a former Prohibition-era tunnel, for a truly unforgettable evening.
Le Bilboquet
Another French eatery (are we surprised this list is full of them?) that transports you from Denver’s shopping hub to the City of Love by way of elegant table settings, ambient lighting, and “simple, classic French cooking.” Dare to expand your palate with escargot or rely comfortably on the melded flavors of bœuf bourguignon. Either way, dinner is sure to be magnificent.
LeRoux
After a temporary closure during the latter half of 2021, this French bistro is back once again and with a revamped lounge, to boot. While the restaurant remains sleek and intimate (featuring literal candlelit tables), a bit of color and floral-patterned furniture breathe a little more whimsy into the previously monochromatic space. The food, however, is just as decadent as ever—smaller, shareable plates like Wagyu steak tartare and chicken liver mousse stay tempting and entrées like mushroom mille-feuille and onion crusted short rib with Gruyere cheese potatoes make decisions very, very difficult.
Mizuna
Fine-dining via white tablecloth dinner service, French culinary technique, and an ever-changing, three-course, prix-fixe menu. Mizuna makes for a great date night both because of its array of impressive dishes and design that offers something different each time you visit. Cozy up together by the wine wall, enjoy summer evening air out on the patio, or beneath gold-framed decor. If you’re looking to indulge and feel lavish, this is the place to do so.
Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club
Is there a date night more romantic than splitting a delicious meal, some classic cocktails, and listening to live jazz? Nocturne is certainly one of the cooler places for special occasion dining that this city has to offer. Enjoy a more intimate and exclusive version of “dinner and a show” by booking a reservation for an upcoming performance and experiencing the venue’s three-course tasting menu simultaneously.
Potager
There’s just something about the exposed wall, vibrant artwork, and gilded mirrors at Potager that give it that comfortable, “I could stay here all night,” kind of vibe. The restaurant has been a part of Denver’s dining scene since 1997, making its mark on the community with impeccable food and without succumbing to any one box or label, with the clarification that “the unifying theme is that of being immensely satisfying, locally sourced and seasonally driven.” And that’s exactly the food and atmosphere you’ll find here—immensely satisfying fare provided largely by surrounding Colorado growers and producers.
Quality Italian
This Cherry Creek staple has been a place for tantalizing Italian food and superb steaks since its inception in 2017. Its classic and traditional atmosphere is cozy and certainly romantic, whether you’re sharing noodles Lady and the Tramp style or fighting forks over who gets the last bite of chicken parm.
Restaurant Olivia
One of Denver’s most highly regarded Italian restaurants, Olivia guarantees exceptional pasta in a modern, intimate setting. Share a bottle from the extensive selection of reds, whites, and bubbles while enjoying the simple, undeniable flavors of handmade pasta and elegant sauces. Not sure what to try? The lobster spaghetti is an all-time fan-favorite.
Uchi
In addition to its stellar selection of fresh- and cooked-fish offerings, Uchi is a prime location for sharing the special experience of an omakase tasting menu (market price). It’s also got this enchanting, polished look with unique design moments happening every which way. Feel the glow beneath its signature wall, whose carefully placed crystal bricks filter in natural light during the day and create a magical effect throughout the entirety of the space.
Venice Ristorante
A cursory Google search of romantic restaurants in Denver will undoubtedly bring up this Italian ristorante that sits just across Union Station. It could be the fabulous marble tables, floor-length curtain separators, impressive wine wall, or mesmerizing Venice mural, or it could be the many “fatte in casa” (homemade) pastas that will leave you wanting date night to be every night if it’s here.
Wildflower
This gem may not have had lucky timing, opening its doors just days before dining rooms shut down across Colorado. But upon reopening, it became one of the loveliest places to be in the state. Wildflower is natural, plant-forward, and simply stunning in a way that pays homage to the Old West. Relax in velvet, earth-toned booths or at the timeless bar and sip everything from refreshing, floral cocktails to coffee, tea, or vegan mylk. Both small and large plates feature the very best flavors of all that Colorado has to offer—think: cast iron salmon and grilled lamb chorizo—and even if you and your date don’t work out, you’ll certainly fall in love with this place.