Where to Eat and Drink Around Ann Arbor Like a True-Blue Wolverine

Ann Arbor has deservedly earned a reputation as a gourmand’s paradise, with a thriving gastro scene of eating and drinking establishments that run the gamut from cozy and low-key to hoity-toity and upscale. Oh, and if you like to drink? Tree Town has you covered with tons of great joints to enjoy adult beverages of all kinds, from the cocktail lounge variety to the student hangouts when school's in session. No matter if you're a lifer or just passing through: Here’s how to eat and drink around some of Ann Arbor’s best bars and restaurants like a true-blue Wolverine.

BEST BEER BAR Ashley’s Address and Info 338 S. State St These days, bars with massive draft lists are seemingly on every corner in this damned state. But the 74-tap Ashley’s near the University of Michigan’s Central Campus has been all about that brew for more than three decades, pouring tasty beers from around the world to thirsty students, professors, townies, and visitors alike since 1983. And while the comfortable, laid-back atmosphere of exposed brick and dark wood has changed little over the years, some things have been updated, like a food menu that branches out beyond pub grub to include such delicious fare as a Greek-style lamb burger, sirloin banh mi, and the best roasted Brussels sprouts in town. Continue Reading

BEST BURGER Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery Address and Info 311 S. Main St It’s not the cheapest hamburger you’ll find in this town full of great burgers, but you won’t have any regrets when you sink your teeth into the JP Burger, a grass-fed beef patty stacked with creamy cambozola cheese, earthy cremini mushrooms, and savory applewood-smoked bacon. Put it all on a challah roll and you’ve got yourself an unbeatable burger experience. It doesn’t hurt that you can wash it down with one of Jolly Pumpkin’s nationally recognized sour beers, such as Oro de Calabaza golden ale or La Roja amber ale.

BEST SEAFOOD Monahan’s Seafood Market Address and Info 407 N. Fifth Ave Michiganders know the Great Lakes are way better than the ocean, but there is one drawback to not living by the sea: lack of fresh seafood. In fact, that’s not been a problem for Ann Arborites since 1979, when Monahan’s Seafood Market opened. This Kerrytown gem has all the great Great Lakes fish but also flies in anything crusty or scaly from up and down America’s coasts. Maryland soft shell crabs? Narragansett squid? Pacific coast oysters? Gulf shrimp? Monahan's gets everything, and its lunch counter provides a perfect opportunity to savor the ever-changing specials like the chowder of the day, Baja fish tacos, lobster rolls, and oh so much more.

BEST VEGAN FOOD The Lunch Room Restaurant & Bar Address and Info 407 N. Fifth Ave What started as a food truck in 2011 is now Ann Arbor’s favorite place to go for all things vegan with a brick-and-mortar location. Whether you’re a full-time adherent, want to dip your toe in this dietary lifestyle, or are just curious about how delicious food prepared without animal products can be, there’s something for you at The Lunch Room (and don’t let the name fool you; it's open for dinner, too). Try the vegan take on mac & cheese, banh mi, and the most popular item, pad Thai, featuring bean thread noodles, marinated tofu, pepper, cucumber, cilantro, and lime, all topped with a delectable peanut sauce. There's also a good beer and wine list as well as an extensive cocktail menu.

BEST COCKTAIL BAR Alley Bar Address and Info 112 W. Liberty St The cocktail renaissance of the past few years has been a beautiful thing to see, but it’s come with a hefty price tag. Let’s face it: ponying up $13 for that hibiscus-infused Moscow Mule with egg white and lavender shrub is not always practical (not to mention, meh). So it’s great that Ann Arbor has the Alley Bar, a joint that not only artisans the hell out of artisanal cocktails, but also offers two wallet-friendly happy hour nights. Mondays you'll pay just $5 for signature cocktails like the Cucumber Gimlet, Barrel Aged Negroni, and Bourbon Smash, while Tuesdays offer half off all Michigan-made spirits (and beers).

BEST PIZZA New York Pizza Depot Address and Info 605 E. William St If you want New York-style pizza done right, don’t go to New York, go to Ann Arbor’s New York Pizza Depot. Founded by a trio of Italian brothers who spent time in the Big Apple’s restaurant scene, NYPD offers a variety of gorgeous, cheesy pies that taste better than anything you’ll get in even the most celebrity-endorsed Manhattan pizzeria. Enjoy a slice or two (and a craft beer) at the William St restaurant or order a pie to devour on your couch at home. Specialty pizzas include everything from Baked Ziti or Mixed Mushroom to Spicy Mediterranean or Shrimp Fra Diavolo, but for pure authenticity, you can’t beat plain cheese.

BEST VEGETARIAN FOOD Seva Address and Info 2541 Jackson Ave For decades, Seva was downtown Ann Arbor’s go-to place for, in the restaurant’s own words, “fresh imaginative vegetarian cuisine.” Since moving to the city’s west side (and even opening a Detroit location), Seva has only gotten bigger and better. The food lives up to its billing, with many dishes tasty enough to satisfy even confirmed carnivores, and there’s a great draft list as well as a menu of inventive cocktails. Of special note is how great (and not widely known) Seva’s happy hour is: half off all appetizers, draft beer, and wine (by the glass or bottle) from 3-7pm every weekday. Try snacks like Gouda Tots or General Tso’s Cauliflower and entrees like Portabella Ravioli or Grilled Pesto Pizza Sandwich.

BEST BRUNCH Grange Kitchen & Bar Address and Info 118 W Liberty St In a town that loves it some brunch -- and has many worthy places with which to satisfy this weekend craving -- Grange Kitchen & Bar’s farm-to-table approach delivers above and beyond. The restaurant’s entire menu emphasizes the seasonal and locally sourced, and the fresh ingredients shine through, especially with amazing brunch entrees like the GKB brunch burger featuring a fried egg, bacon jam, and roasted garlic mayo or breakfast tacos with chorizo, cheddar, scrambled eggs, and salsa verde all stuffed inside locally made tortillas. You can also get sides like Grange’s legendary duck fat fries or their outstanding ginger sage sausage patties. Wash it all down with a brunch cocktail like the Michigan Mary, made with bloody mix from Detroit and house pickled veggies, or a classic mimosa made with fresh-squeezed OJ.

BEST DIVE BAR 8 Ball Saloon Address and Info 208 S. First St It’s hard to believe now, but the thoroughly yuppified Downtown Ann Arbor of today was home to a number of seedy watering holes only a generation ago. All but one are gone, but the one that remains, the 8 Ball Saloon, is a magnificent example of the specimen. The bar is located underneath Ann Arbor’s legendary concert hall, the Blind Pig, and attracts everyone from hipster show-goers, serious billiard and dart players, fresh-faced students, and crusty old townies. It’s neither clean nor well-lit. The aesthetic is basic basement, the beer list is minimal, the cocktails aren’t particularly “hand-crafted,” it only accepts cash, and the jukebox is a never-ending battleground of cacophony. A great place, in other words.

BEST BREWERY Wolverine State Brewing Co. Address and Info 2049 W. Stadium Blvd Ann Arbor has a glorious beer history, and today it’s a leader in Michigan’s burgeoning brewing renaissance. You can’t really go wrong at any of the city’s eight-and-counting breweries, but Wolverine State Brewing brings something very few microbreweries in America do: an all-lager lineup. From lager-fied versions of traditional ale styles, such as stout, saison, and India pale ale, to unique creations like wood-aged copper lager and black Pilsner, Wolverine’s delicious beers often push the envelope of what a lager can and should be. Judges at this year’s Great American Beer Festival agreed when they awarded Wolverine’s Raucher smoked lager a gold medal. Pull up a stool in the former-warehouse-turned-taproom and prepare to have your mind blown.

BEST TACO TUESDAY Isalita Address and Info 341 E. Liberty St Ann Arbor doesn’t have many solid Mexican options, but even if it did, Isalita would stand out from the pack. The menu boasts a thoughtful array of dishes inspired by Mexico City’s street markets, but it’s really all about Tuesday happy hour at the bar when Isalita’s tacos are just $2 apiece. Try the delicious veggie options like cauliflower with pickled jalapeño and cucumber mint salsa or avocado with black beans and chipotle remoulade, or, to get the most bang for your buck and your taste buds, go for the incredible hanger steak tacos. Add $5 frozen or classic margaritas, and you are doing Taco Tuesday right, mis amigos.

BEST BREAKFAST Angelo’s Address and Info 1100 Catherine St Literally celebrated in song, Angelo’s has been an Ann Arbor institution since 1956, and nobody does breakfast better. Any given Sunday (or most any other day of the week), expect to see a line of people out the door waiting to fill their bellies with loaded omelettes, waffles, and Angelo’s legendary raisin toast, baked fresh daily. In the mood for something a little different? Try decadent dishes like crab cakes Benedict or raspberry chocolate chip pancakes. So filling you may not need to eat again for the rest of the day, which is fine because mom always said breakfast was the most important meal.

BEST TOWNIE BAR Old Town Tavern Address and Info 122 W. Liberty St The rustic space occupied by Old Town Tavern has been a saloon of one sort or another since 1898 (it was even rumored to have been a speakeasy during the dark days of Prohibition). Today it sports the same wood bar, cabinets, tables, booths, and flooring built by Old Town’s original owner (father of the current owners) in 1972. As the name suggests, the clientele skews toward long-time Ann Arbor residents -- including anyone and everyone from local writers and barflies to Michigan governor Rick Snyder -- with the occasional professor or grad student wandering in. The townies know what’s up: a small-ish but well-curated draft list, classic and unfussy cocktails, and a delicious menu that belies the bar’s general lack of pretentiousness.

BEST DELI Zingerman's Address and Info 422 Detroit St Listen: You know about it, your grandparents know about it... Zingerman's is no secret. Open since 1982 and famously slinging sandwiches and traditional Jewish deli fare, the space and items it carried grew incrementally over time to reach the apogee of delis in Ann Arbor. Not only does this spot have a robust menu of gourmet deli sandwiches, you can also pick up artisanal meats and cheese, bread, olive oil, and other pantry necessities, and loads more.

David Bardallis is a writer based in Ann Arbor.