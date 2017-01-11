The Best Breakfast Spots in Metro Detroit to Start Your Day Right

Ah, breakfast: the most important meal of the day. Aside from its nutritional importance (waffles are nutritious, right?), it’s the only meal where you can eat meat and potatoes alongside pastries without the judgmental stares. It’s also one of the few things aside from coffee that make early mornings bearable.
From simple diner omelettes to designer waffles, it’s hard to go wrong with breakfast foods, making a truly great breakfast something to be remembered. Start your day out right at one of the 13 best breakfast joints around metro Detroit.
Dime Store
Downtown
Since 2014, this Downtown hotspot has been dishing out delicious and unique breakfasts seven days a week. (Take that, weekend brunch spots!) The location features a variety of eggs Benedicts, omelettes, potato hashes, and breakfast sandwiches, utilizing prime ingredients like house-confit duck legs and house-made sausages. If you’re feeling sweet, try the malted Belgian waffle for a simple yet interesting twist on the breakfast classic that would make even Leslie Knope proud. Healthier options like fresh steel cut oatmeal and yogurt parfaits are also available, but in light of the rest of the menu, are hard to justify.
Toast
Birmingham
Three words: Breakfast. Fried. Rice. Yes, it’s a real thing, and not just when you’re slamming leftovers in the morning. For the bacon-fried rice, Toast pairs jasmine rice, bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, avocado, pickled vegetables, and onion strings for a wonderfully salty and filling morning entree. Of course, given the name, you can also expect top-notch French toast, like the B-Street, made with cinnamon challah, candied bacon, banana, and drizzled with a bourbon sauce. Savory or sweet: It’s you’re choice, but regardless, you might need a nap.
Rose’s Fine Food
Eastside Detroit
Confidently self-named the “ultimate diner,” Rose’s dishes out homestyle breakfasts made from scratch using local ingredients. Favorites include Grandpa Richard’s pancakes, described as, “Northern Michigan flapjacks at their finest,” and served with Michigan-made maple syrup and house-churned butter. Celiacs never fear, you’re covered. The Lucy’s buckwheat pancakes are gluten-free and just as delicious. Eat up and feel good about your meal. Rose’s not only pays their employees a living wage, but tips are also split between front of the house and the kitchen, with a portion donated to a staff-selected, Detroit-based charity each month. Philanthropy, pancakes: It doesn’t get much better.
Granma's House of Pancakes
Eastpointe
No, that’s not a spelling mistake. It’s one of Eastpointe’s best-kept secrets. You can probably safely guess the star of the menu here. From pancake-house originals to international selections, there’s a hot cake for every palate. Aside from the old-fashioned pancakes, with options like chocolate chip, apple, and banana, the spot features crepes, hefty potato pancakes, and Palestine pancakes, thin and lacy, stuffed with sour cream. And while the cakes take center stage, you can always opt for other breakfast staples like French toast, waffles, and massive egg skillets. Prices for almost every dish are beyond reasonable.
The Hudson Cafe
Downtown
We'll be the first to admit -- technically the Hudson serves brunch. However, with weekend hours starting at 8am, it’s fairly safe to call the selections breakfast. Options are seemingly endless, with the massive menu devoted strictly to items like waffles, omelettes, and eggs Benedict. It’s also one of the few places featuring multiple vegan and gluten-free options for those with dietary restrictions. Specialty items like the Thanksgiving omelette, stuffed with turkey sausage, spinach, cranberries, and Swiss cheese are warm and filling, perfect for the season.
Zeff’s
Eastern Market
Gyro omelettes are a breakfast staple in the Southeast Michigan as much as the Coney Islands themselves. Still, there’s something special about Zeff’s, graciously stuffing the omelettes with feta, tender meat, and onions. Other favorites, like massive portions of corned beef and pastrami hash fresh from the market or hefty steak and eggs, are always a safe bet. It stands by the fact that you won’t be disappointed.
Brooklyn Street Local
Downtown
Headed by husband-and-wife team Jason Yates and Deveri Gifford, Brooklyn Street Local features delicious and inexpensive breakfast items, using organic and locally sourced ingredients. Everything on the breakfast menu, other than the totally-worth-it eggs Benedict, is under $10. Specials change daily, with recent favorites including an omelette stuffed with smoked pork loin, lovage, and Parmesan cheese.
Louie’s Ham
Eastern Market
Right outside of the main market, Louie’s isn’t kidding around when it advertises those giant omelettes. The crown jewel of the breakfast menu is easily the homemade corned beef hash, a salty-soulmate for sunny-side-up eggs. Portions are big enough to share, with most plates on the extensive breakfast menu less than $10. Rough morning? No worries. Louie’s has a drive-thru window for carry out.
Le Petit Zinc
Corktown
This tiny French cafe tucked away in Corktown is the perfect spot for a simple and relaxing breakfast. Items here are fairly light compared to other contenders, but just as enticing. Outside of the classic buttery croissants, savory items like the Saucisson crepe, filled with French sausage and pickles (it's not weird), are enjoyable in the morning or afternoon. For a sweeter dish without the guilt, options like granola, yogurt, and fresh fruit are easy picks.
Fly Trap
Ferndale
You can’t talk breakfast without mentioning the Fly Trap. Everything on this finer diner’s breakfast menu is anything but ordinary. Savory specials like Green Eggs and Ham, made with poblano pesto, Jack cheese, and city ham, come served alongside of smashed garlic fried potatoes. The location also totes daily specials like fresh mini-muffins and breakfast entrees like wasabi eggs with shiitake mushrooms, edamame, cream cheese, scallions, and spinach. Come see what all the buzz (sorryyyyy) is about.
Breakfast Club
Farmington Hills
Hey, hey, hey, hey!!! The breakfast menu here, as one would expect, is massive. From chicken & waffles to a breakfast quesadilla, Crème brûlée French toast to sun-dried tomato pesto breakfast bowls, the entrees here are as diverse and unforgettable as they are numerous. This Breakfast Club earns every last star but they close at 2pm so you’re out of luck if you’ve got Saturday detention.
Duly’s Place
Southwest
Sometimes you just need a good old-fashioned diner breakfast. Look no further than Southwest’s finest greasy spoon: Duly’s Place. While the breakfast menu might not look like anything special -- simple assemblies of meat, potatoes, and eggs -- there’s something special about this tiny Coney Island. If you know Duly’s, you know seating is limited to the counter. Carry-out and eating in your pajamas at home is highly encouraged.
Parks & Rec Diner
Downtown
If you’re a local foodie, you’ve probably at least heard of the mammoth cinnamon rolls, coated in sweet frosting and served in a personal cast iron skillet, at Parks & Rec. Other house specials like cornmeal pancakes and oatmeal brûlée will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth for a fraction of the usual guilt. Feeling salty? (We all have our days.) Try the meat and pickles crepe, featuring a house-made terrine, pickles, and local brie, for a breakfast unlike anywhere else in the city.
Sign up here for our daily Detroit email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Motor City has to offer.
-
1. Dime Store719 Griswold St, Detroit
-
2. Toast203 Pierce St, Birmingham
-
3. Rose's Fine Food10551 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit
-
4. Granma's House of Pancakes17275 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe
-
5. The Hudson Cafe1241 Woodward Ave, Detroit
-
6. Zeff's Coney Island2469 Russell St, Detroit
-
7. Brooklyn Street Local1266 Michigan Ave, Detroit
-
8. Louie's Ham and Corned Beef3570 Riopelle St, Detroit
-
9. Le Petit Zinc1055 Trumbull St, Detroit
-
10. The Fly Trap22950 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
-
11. The Breakfast Club38467 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills
-
12. Duly's Place5458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit
-
13. Parks & Rec1942 Grand River Ave, Detroit
This American brunch bar, located inside the Chrysler house, offers a trendy downtown meal at an affordable price, packed with gourmet ingredients. The space is high-ceilinged and festooned with eclectic wall art, neon lights, and a bright color palette that evokes mimosas. As if the menu of omelettes and sandwiches weren't telling enough, the meal du jour here is breakfast and lunch, with a side of booze (even beermosas!), and it's all by way of Detroit. If you're curious where any of your courses come from, look to the last page of the menu, which lists all of its midwestern sources. Midwestern gastropub fare
Toast is an American diner that feels more like a lounge with its vintage supper club decorations (complete with sofas) and full bar. This gourmet greasy spoon serves locally-sourced breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with 30 Michigan-local craft brews and boutique wines. While the dinner menu features juicy down-home burgers and tender lamb chops, the brunch menu is what draws the crowds (seriously, it’s always busy). The Chicken-n-Waffle Benny is basically just a huge Eggs Benedict with fried chicken instead of ham and a waffle square instead of a biscuit, oh and sausage and gravy instead of hollandaise, but if that doesn’t sound appealing there is also a long list of omelets, sandwiches, and sweets (think pancakes and French toast).
The small building that Rose’s Fine Food inhabits has been a diner for decades and has retained all of its original, crusty East Detroit charm. But by making everything from scratch from locally-sourced products, Rose’s delivers an "ultimate" gourmet twist on typical American diner food. For breakfast it serves options like decadent, gluten-free buckwheat pancakes and the Poodle Platter (2 poached eggs, sautéed greens, potatoes, and homemade toast with homemade ricotta cheese and jam); lunch is more savory with options like buttery lamb tacos with homemade turmeric yogurt on homemade tortillas. The owner’s believe in paying their employees a living salary, as in they don’t need tips to survive but they are still appreciated and part of those proceeds go to local charities.
Open for breakfast and lunch, Granma’s House of Pancakes doesn’t just serve pancakes (although the fluffy flapjacks are hard to pass up)—it serves a huge menu of American diner food that tastes more like what your own grandma might whip up from the family recipe book. From the sweet blackberry blintzes covered in whipped cream to a salty corned beef hash omelet, breakfast at this squat, brick diner makes up in taste and quantity what it definitely lacks in atmosphere. True to its diner appeal, Granma’s also churns out half-pound patties grilled on a griddle for optimal greasiness like the Dijon burger topped with bacon, sautéed onions, melty swiss, dijon, and all the fixings served on grilled sourdough with soup and fries.
Once you get past the cafe and the comfy lounge area with its stone-hearth fireplace, you'll see that The Hudson Cafe is a modern take on an American diner serving hearty breakfast and lunch options in its bright, minimalist restaurant. Hudson offers an overwhelmingly large menu of standard options like pancakes, waffles, french toast, omelets, sandwiches, and salads that are equally as overwhelmingly large. But variety is the name of the game here: there are 6 types of Eggs Benedict (Voodoo made with corn cakes and chorizo is a must-try) and inventive options like a thanksgiving omelet with cranberries and turkey sausage, red velvet pancakes with a cream cheese drizzle, house-made corned beef hash, and fried catfish and waffle.
Zeff’s Coney Island Restaurant in Eastern Market satisfies when you just want some good, simple, greasy diner food. You can’t go wrong during breakfast with pretty much any order, but corned beef hash, and French toast sandwiches packed with sausage patties, eggs and cheese are over-the-top but will put you over the moon. Lunchtime fare is also offered at the simple pleather banquette booths, or on stools along the counter, like Reubens and chili-cheese loaded fries.
Founded in 2012 by a Canadian couple, Brooklyn Street Local is a homey Corktown lunch destination for vegetarians and carnivores alike. Ingredients are sourced fresh from Detroit's urban farms and are used to create an array of flavorful favorites, such as The BSL, traditional poutine made with organic cheese curds and beef gravy (can be adapted to vegan appetites), The Works, a thick, organic beef patty topped with cheddar, bacon, and a fried egg, the Vegan Reuben served on rye, and rich banana walnut pancakes. The interior has all the marks of an American diner (banquette seating, warm hanging lamps, framed photographs on the walls), but the stylish outdoor patio calls to mind the industrial cityscape of Bushwick, Brooklyn.
This Eastern Market deli's name is a good guide for what you're going to find inside. Pig statues, corned beef, and pastrami fill this wonderland of cured meats.
Le Petit Zinc is as close to a French-style bistro as you can get in this part of the Midwest. Expect lighter French fare like pastries, Jambon et Fromage (ham and cheese) crepe salees (savory), Miel (honey) or Nutella crepe sucrees (sweet), to slightly heartier meals like quiche lorraine, ratatouille, and Salade de Chèvre aux Noix (rosemary olive oil over goat cheese on a a toasted baguette with walnuts, potatoes, tomatoes and greens). Named for the zinc bar tops common in French bistros, Le Petit Zinc welcomes you to leave your mark on its easy-wearing zinc surfaces in this low-ceilinged, friendly neighborhood spot. In warm weather, the quaint, romantic backyard garden patio will transport you (and your date) to the French countryside.
Ferndale’s The Fly Trap has been buzzing since it opened in 2004, a 62-seat diner with a green tile facade that attracts both breakfast crowds (breakfast items constitute the bear’s share of the menu) and bar flies. Don’t order until you peruse the specials of the day, known here as “the daily buzz,” with limited plates like biscuits and gravy. Veterans know to opt for the Green Eggs & Ham (with roasted poblano pesto, jack cheese and seared ham) rather than the Eggs ala Boring (simply two eggs). You can also expect a reliable steak & eggs and a packed sandwich menu, featuring hot beef brisket and a vegetarian eggplant and mushroom number called Pea Patch. A full bar ensures the buzz doesn’t end until close.
Yeah, we've all seen the movie, but if you haven't stopped by the Farmington Hill's The Breakfast Club before their afternoon close, you're missing a Michigan morning essential. The casual restaurant is all about the first meal of the day, with a signature oven-baked French toast that takes 72-hours to make and comes out looking like a towering, layered bread pudding with streusel topping. All the classics are available, from eggs Benedict to smoked salmon omelettes, while chalkboard specials change just about every other day, featuring healthy reimaginings of decadent classics, like "hipster hash" made with barley and a medley of vegetables served hot under three eggs.
There are many places in Detroit to get a Coney Dog, like Lafayette and American but Duly's, found off of Vernor Highway in Mexicantown, deserves a place on the list of Detroit coney greatness. It has the advantage of not only being just as good as the rest, but it's also the cheapest.
Parks & Rec Diner is not the quintessential, old-school Detroit diner that the city knows so well. While it does have classic diner tendencies (open every day at 8am to feed Motor City's early morning masses), the menu is not one of them. While plenty of standard diner dishes still remain, like biscuits and gravy, omelettes, and a bologna sandwich, you’ll find elevated outliers, as well. Think coconut milk yogurt parfait, a house-cured salmon plate, and a cinnamon roll with orange-Chevre icing.