The Best Brunches Around Metro Detroit

Brooklyn Street Local Corktown Thanks to this place, you don't have to cross the river to get some decent poutine. Calorie-laden northern delicacies aside, though, the brunch lineup also includes banana pancakes with caramelized walnuts, a reliably delicious quiche-of-the-day, and the Hangover Special: a platter of eggs, toast, breakfast meats, and (why not?!) poutine. Bonus: True to its name, BSL sources just about everything on its organic menu from local spots.

La Dolce Vita Northern Detroit LDV considers itself "Detroit's best-kept secret," and although the place is certainly well-kept and tucked away like a precious gem, it ain't no secret. In the spring and summer, the classy outdoor patio is hopping with smooth jazz, salmon hash, and decadent selections like the shrimp Benedict -- easily the best brunch to be found north of Midtown.

Seva Midtown If you're aiming to do casual brunch the vegan or vegetarian way (note: you don't need to BE vegetarian or vegan to do this), then Seva's what you're looking for. The eggs rancheros always satisfy and the Big Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, soy sausage, rosemary potatoes, and Michigan maple syrup. The lineup of mimosas, including the delicious beer-mosa, is also very much on point.

Cliff Bell's Downtown Here's what you need to know about brunch at Cliff Bell's: It includes bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, fancy stuff like a croque-madame with Dearborn smoked ham and Gruyere, and classics like chicken and waffles with jalapeño maple syrup. The live jazz also helps, if you can hear it over the "Hallelujah" chorus that's playing in your head.

Honest John's Midtown After a night of debauchery, brunch is often the only thing that can bring you back to life, and there's no better place to do that than Honest John's. Even if you were just there the night before throwing back some Short's, you'll find a comforting and restorative selection of omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and some much-needed hair of the dog… starting at 7am.

Hudson Cafe Downtown It's always a good sign if the brunch place you're considering keeps proper brunch hours, and at Hudson Café, the red velvet pancakes, graham cracker-crusted French toast, and Voodoo eggs Benedict are all on deck from 8am 'til at least 3pm every day. And although Sunday can mean an hour-long wait for a sweet and/or savory brunch, that graham cracker French toast DOES come with cream cheese drizzle…

Sindbad's Restaurant and Marina Marina Sindbad's is an old-school Detroit classic that still delivers a mean buffet-style Sunday brunch. The eggs Benedict is timeless, the opportunity to load up your plate with a borderline insane amount of seafood is never to be passed up, and the riverside location makes the whole experience feel all the more classy.

Gold Cash Gold Corktown This Corktown original serves up a brunch as unique as its evening menu. Highlights include a baked coconut French toast made with thick slices of brioche, candied pineapple, and lime creme anglaise, and a fried chicken Benedict served with the house buttermilk biscuit, ginger dill hollandaise, and pickled green tomato. Sidestep away from the classic Bloody and opt for original cocktails such as the cafe horchata, made with spiced rum, horchata, and coffee ice cubes.

Bobcat Bonnie's Corktown Now with a second location in Wyandotte, BB's is dishing out twice the brunch eats these days. The Cap'n Crunch French toast is an absolute must-try, made on luscious house-made apple bread and served with homestyle potatoes. The real stars of the brunch hour are the build-your-own Bloody Marys and mimosas: Get creative for only $3 with a glass half-filled with vodka or Champagne, plus a variety of of garnishes, sauces, and juices.

Grand Trunk Pub Downtown This Downtown eatery serves easily one of the most underrated brunches in the city. Massive Bloody Marys garnished with pickles, cheese, bacon, and shrimp perfectly complement a massive menu of sandwiches, Benedicts, and sweet sides like basic buttermilk pancakes. Stop in for specials like the house-cured gravlax served with red onions, capers, tomato slices, and cream cheese on a fresh Detroit Institute of Bagels bagel.

Dime Store Downtown The daily brunch menu at Dime Store features sicker-than-average selections such as the duck bop hash, combining house-made breakfast potatoes and two eggs with confit duck leg, spinach, onion, bulgogi, pickled vegetables, and Sriracha. Feeling sweet? Try the thick malted waffles served with fresh fruit (which makes them healthy, right?).

Parks & Rec Downtown While this cafe's menu rotates seasonally, you can always count on its star dish to make the cut. Served in a personal cast-iron skillet, the Cinnafetti is a sight to behold. This massive, house-made cake batter roll is generously topped with buttercream icing and sprinkles -- definitely not for the faint of heart. No sweet tooth? No problem. Savory selections like Turkish eggs made with garlic yogurt, fresh tabouli, paprika sage butter, and spicy olives on house flatbread are sure to satisfy.

Vivio's Eastern Market This Eastern Market institution has long been known for its award-winning Bloody Marys, so much so that they have their own dedicated menu. Favorites include the Morning After, which gets a kick up from a splash of Red Bull, and the appropriately named Insanity habanero Bloody Mary. The rest of the Saturday menu is composed of savory sandwiches, burgers, and mussels, although anything paired with a Bloody Mary is considered brunch in our book.

Grey Ghost Midtown Although fairly new to the Detroit restaurant scene, Grey Ghost is already winning over diners with dinner and brunch menus alike. The weekend menu is defined by both classic and refined dishes, like a fried bologna sandwich topped with jalapeños, a sunny-side-up egg, and cheese, and decadent lemon-poppy seed pancakes. Pair any of the dishes with craft brunch cocktails like the Carlsyle made with rum, cold-brew coffee, Ancho Reyes, Tia Maria, Frangelico, and smoked maple cream.

Laika Dog Corktown Hidden inside of the UFO Factory, this Detroit food truck is churning out hot breakfast favorites at dive bar prices. The brunch menu, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 3pm, features a variety of meaty and vegan-friendly dishes like waffle dogs, French toast, and omelets. The menu offers a variety of sauces and sides to customize your order, so grab a golf pencil, scrawl your order, and bring it to the bartender for one of the least-known (and often quickest) brunches in the city.

Selden Standard Midtown We can pretty much all agree at this point that Selden Standard is good, so it comes as no surprise that its small, yet refined brunch menu is just as spectacular. Even seemingly simple dishes like buttermilk pancakes are taken to the next level, served with poached rhubarb, almond, and maple syrup. Less common dishes like the fava toast are just as delicious, combining stracciatella cheese, lemon, chili, anchovy, and a cured egg yolk. Just like dinner service, menus change seasonally, so you'll want to check the website for details before showing up -- or don't, if you're cool with surprises.

Sister Pie West Village While this bakery doesn't technically serve brunch, its pastries, pies, and salads are perfect for weekend indulgences -- pick up thick slices of fresh pie (for $4 each) in mainstay flavors like salted maple and chocolate coconut. Rotating and limited-time specials have included specialty sweet and savory scones, hand pies, and muffins; follow Sister Pie on Instagram for daily updates on the menu.

Sweet Potato Sensations New Redford The weekends are the only time you can enjoy the full savory menu at Sweet Potato Sensations. Dishes like J.T.'s Special (a thick Belgian sweet potato waffle and three fried Amish chicken wings) or the Daddy-O, made with three massive sweet potato pancakes and house-spiced turkey patties, are perfect for brunch-time cravings.