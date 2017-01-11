Food & Drink

Detroit's Most Beautiful Food Photos of 2016

Flickr/Steven Depelo

2016 was a lot of things, but short on earthly delights was not one of them -- especially in metro Detroit, this burgeoning food and drink mecca. We wanted a way to remind ourselves about all that was good and sultry last year, so we trudged through Instagram to find some of the sexiest food shots we could find. Behold: Detroit's year as seen through food porn.

mightyinthemitten/instagram

Of all the treatments we've seen of pork belly, the corned version from one of our best new restaurants Grey Ghost was one our favorites of the year.

motorcitymangia/instagram

Chartreuse is always gorgeous with its dried hanging plants, but this swipe of bright beet yogurt turns this plate into a literal piece of art.

eatwitheugenio/instagram

We'd eat these nachos from O.W.L. any time, any day, but especially after midnight.

itsbeals/instagram

Can brisket be described as… gorgeous???

hillarysb/instagram

Thinking back to the days where Sugar House made tiki drinks that we could sip on outside, BRB...

bill_addison/instagram

Al Ameer welcomed plenty of mainstream recognition this year.

chismthebasscat/instagram

The world figured out that Detroit pizza rules, but nothing will ever beat the original.

michellergerard/instagram

Katoi impressed us in many, many ways this year, but maybe none more elegant than this moment captured during an Indian-inspired pop-up.

dahveed187/instagram

All I need in this life of sin is me and 100 sliders.

michellergerard/instagram

O, beautiful, reliable Public House!

starchefs/instagram

Mabel Gray never fails to awe with the bounty of Michigan and outsiders have seemed to notice: James Rigato was invited to cook at the James Beard House in New York this year, and he brought a van of Michigan ingredients with him.

chemie.802/instagram

We dream we're sleeping on Sister Pie's sweet potato marshmallow pie at least thrice weekly (and wake up in utter, albeit less sticky, disappointment).

ryanpatrickhooper/instagram

Selden Standard's pumpkin agnolotti: a perfect hearty cold-weather pasta dish.

thehungrydudes/instagram

This stuffed calamari from La Rondinella was one of the new restaurant's more Instagrammed dishes, and for good reason, though it's hard to fathom how one would purposely not dig in immediately.

kirkleton28/instagram

Flaming desserts! Thanks, Parc.

brina_brasure/instagram

We also love a good smoldering cocktail. Thanks, Wright & Co.

chowdowndetroit/instagram

RIP St Cece's. We still miss you and that decadent brunch spread.

motorcitymunchers/instagram

We endure every weekday so that we can eat these chicken wings from Flowers of Vietnam on the weekend.

thrillistburgerquest/instagram

A burger almost too pretty to eat. Our national burger critic rolled through the D to find the best of 'em.

jensblogawog/instagram

Lest we forget Gold Cash Gold's pickle brined fried chicken.

plain_old_rogerjames/instagram

The Peterboro makes a mighty fine drink, no

angelarbt/instagram

This year Vernors turned 150, and what better a way to have celebrated than with this classic combo?

Leanne Butkovic is a Cities Editor at Thrillist and only wants to remember 2016 through food. Follow her on Twitter @leanbutk.

