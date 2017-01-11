The Best Italian Restaurants in Metro Detroit

Anyone who grew up with an Italian grandmother knows the word mangia. Italian for “eat,” the phrase serves more as a battle cry than a command when digging into plates of fresh pasta, savory sauces, and decadent desserts. For those without the Grandma, never fear: metro Detroit is home to an abundant supply of fresh, downright delicious Italian joints serving up cuisine some would argue is just as good -- just don’t tell our grandmas. Lucky for you, we sorted through dozens to find the best. (It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it.) Here are 14 Italian restaurants to try out for yourself. Mangia!

Bacco Ristorante Southfield Since 2002, this Southfield eatery has been serving up simple, delicious Italian cuisine in a modern and chic setting. With powerhouse chef Luciano Del Signore, a three-time James Beard Best Chef: Great Lakes semifinalist, at the wheel, it’s easy to see why the spot has been won a number of awards, including Top Table from Gourmet magazine. With the help of his Italian immigrant parents, the chef began experimenting with traditional Italian food from a young age, developing his own signature recipes at 14 while the rest of us were fretting over freshman year drama. His passion for high-quality imaginative dishes shines through in Bacco’s menus, highlighted by fresh pasta and elegant entrees such as the Agnella -- tender Colorado lamb chops served with a potato puree and sautéed heirloom spinach. Continue Reading

La Dolce Vita Palmer Park “Detroit’s best kept secret” is apparently hidden away in Palmer Park. La Dolce Vita serves up regional Italian cuisine with various European influences, such as the Ravioli D’Aragosta Allo Zafferano, made with saffron ravioli stuffed with lobster and served with palomino sauce. It’s one of the few Italian joints serving up brunch on the weekends, so don’t be afraid to carb-load early. Although brunch options are a bit more global, with offerings like French toast and Sardou (like a creole eggs Benedict), the quality of the dishes falls in line with the dinner menu's.

La Rondinella Eastern Market New to Eastern Market, La Rondinella is one of the few Italian restaurants where you’ll find vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Although most are relegated to antipasti and sides, the vegetarian ricotta gnocchi served with fresh pesto and primo sale cheese is as filling and delicious as other meat-filled dishes. Headed by chef Dave Mancini of the acclaimed Supino Pizzeria, the Northern Italian cuisine has earned high reviews from both diners and critics. Make sure to save room for fresh roasted Anthology coffee and house-made desserts, including one of the best panna cottas in the city.

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina Royal Oak & other locations We get it. The DelSignore family, owners of Bigalora and Bacco, know good Italian, and with Bigalora locations in Ann Arbor, Royal Oak, and Southfield, as well as a mobile food truck, you can know it too. The star of the show is easily the pizza, but don’t be fooled -- this isn’t your normal pie. The chain is serving up the real deal: Napoletana-style, wood-fired, crispy-crust pies worthy of the three James Beard Awards Chef Signore has taken home. The specialty fermented crust is made without any additional yeast or sugar, creating a savory, delicious base complemented by high-quality toppings like imported Italian buffalo mozzarella and Bacco's own sausage.

Giovanni's Ristorante Southwest Detroit For almost 50 years, this Detroit institution has been dishing out Old World Italian food in the warmest, most appropriate setting. Seriously -- take a step inside. You’ll feel like you’re in The Godfather, which is appropriate considering the location has a separate dining area literally called the “Godfather Room.” Headed by chef Randy Truant, the eatery prides itself on its homemade pasta, fresh fish, and locally grown vegetables. Beyond that, the restaurant is true to its roots -- Chef Randy is the son of Frances Truant, the original owner to this day. Classic and delectable.

Angelina Italian Bistro Downtown Named for an Italian grandmother (the true beacon of quality Italian food), this Detroit bistro does things the old way -- from scratch. The menu is laden with handcrafted fresh pasta, and house-butchered and -smoked fish and meats. In terms of location, you can’t get much better. Hidden inside the Madison Building, the interior overlooks Grand Circus Park, the Detroit Opera House, and Comerica Park, visible via floor-to-ceiling windows. It's the perfect location for dinner before a game or an opera, or simply a deliciously elegant night out.

El Barzón Southwest Detroit Italian and Mexican: when this restaurant says it's combining the best of both worlds, El Barzón isn't kidding. No, this isn’t a cruel joke. Chef and owner Norberto Garita practiced fine Italian cooking in New York before coming to Detroit and working for Il Posto Ristorante for eight years. El Barzón brings together his love of the two cuisines on one menu. Only here can you get homemade pasta alongside authentic street tacos and pozole. Is there any better solution when you just can’t decide what you feel like eating?

Ottava Via Corktown In the heart of Corktown, Ottava Via is serving up homestyle Italian staples like formaggi and salumeria (butcher’s boards) and crispy Neapolitan pizzas. Although the menu is somewhat small, the selections are fresh and delicious. Beyond the pizza, favorites like fresh pasta or simple roasted vegetables are consistently delicious visit after visit. The friendly staff is happy to make suggestions. Get in before the cold sets in and enjoy another Italian favorite -- there's bocce ball in the courtyard!

Original Gonella's Southwest Detroit Although not a traditional restaurant, Gonella’s makes a legendary Italian sub that is worth its weight in gold. For 75 years the shop has been serving up the classic with its signature Italian dressing. The original Detroit location boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating on Yelp, which we all know can be unforgiving, at best. Look for the Italian flag facade and banner (accurately) reading, “World’s Greatest Submarines.” The made-to-order sandwiches will surely make a believer out of you too.

Roma Cafe Eastern Market You can’t talk about Detroit’s top Italian restaurants without mentioning the classic, the original, the oldest Italian restaurant in Detroit. Established in 1890, Roma Cafe is still in its original location in Eastern Market. The interior is exactly what you may expect from a small, old Italian joint -- red tablecloths, simple black chairs, wood panels. But let’s admit it: you’re not going for the atmosphere. You’re going for its renowned spaghetti made with the “famous” meat sauce or tender veal Parmesan, both served in portions that would make any Italian grandma proud.

Pop's for Italian Ferndale New on the scene with a cutesy name, this Ferndale restaurant specializes in family-style cuisine and Neapolitan pizzas big enough to share. Nona’s Bolognese, made with a traditional meat sauce, is a definite crowd pleaser, as are the house-made meatballs, which have a bit of a spicy kick. Beyond the cuisine, the location sports an impressive wine list including over 30 rotating wines on tap. Yes, wines on tap. The system keeps the vino fresh and available not only by the glass but in tasting flights. Pizza, pasta, wine flights -- what else could you really want?

Bucci Ristorante Grosse Point Woods Bucci definitely takes the title of “most fun name to pronounce.” Aside from the name, the location serves up fresh, made-from-scratch dishes. Owned and headed by Chef Bucci, his namesake restaurant's dinner menu is defined by simple and delicious pasta dishes and meaty entrees like the marinated and chargrilled veal or the filet mignon, served in truffle zip sauce with jumbo shrimp. Prices are reasonable, with most entrees listed at less than $20. Combine that with its comfortable, modern interior, and you might just become a new regular.

Tre Monti Troy Winner of Hour Detroit’s best Italian and OpenTable's Diner’s Choice Award in 2015, Troy’s Tre Monti is sure to impress. Favorites dishes include the seven-year-aged Acquerillo Risotto, served with seasonal gourmet mushrooms, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Kick it up a notch and try the 20oz imperial wagyu NY steak, dry-aged for 55 days and served with assorted root vegetables, dehydrated soil, truffle potato croquette, and a bordelaise sauce. It’s a delicious, wonderfully funky mouthful that's well worth the price tag.

Bella Piatti Birmingham Under new ownership since 2013, Birmingham’s Bella Piatti has been totally revitalized, from the decor to the menu. Venetian-born chef Francesco Apollonia uses seasonal produce and artisan ingredients to create traditional Italian dishes with a modern twist. Dishes stem from all over the Italian region, like Pesce Spada, a pan-seared swordfish prepared with honey, balsamic brown butter, capers, tomatoes, and lentils. Celebrities like Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, Michael Bay, Henry Winkler, and Margaret Cho have all been seen eating at the establishment, which is your cue to not look so schlubby on your next trip -- who knows who you'll run into?

Raised on a steady diet of polenta and pierogis, Detroit-based food writer Lexi Trimpe was bred for with admiration of all things delicious. Follow her foodie adventures on Instagram: @thewestvillageidiot.