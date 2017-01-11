The 12 Best Neighborhoods for Eating in Metro Detroit, Ranked

It’s tough to pick a favorite neighborhood in metro Detroit. Within city borders alone, highly acclaimed new restaurants and classic favorites challenge my palate (and heart) when I’m forced to pick a single place to eat out. Throw in the surrounding suburbs and ask me to rank them all -- that’s a pretty tenacious (and delicious) task. But for you, our readers. I’ll take it on.

In an attempt to fairly execute this monstrous undertaking, I’ve ranked the following neighborhoods on the basis of quality, noting customer reviews and personal experiences, as well as proximity to bars, venues, and other activities. Although I’ve named over 70 spots in this listing alone, one girl can only eat so much. Let us know some of your favorites in the comments below. With that large disclaimer aside, here are the 12 best neighborhoods for eating out around metro Detroit.