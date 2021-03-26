Where to Eat and Drink in Dearborn, a Destination for Arab-American Culture and Cuisine

Arab migrants—mostly Syrian and Lebanese, initially—first began arriving in Detroit in the late 1880s, looking for work and to escape military draft. Palestinian Muslims followed in the 1910s and early ’20s, drawn by the possibility of working on Ford’s assembly lines as the Model T took off. Ford’s largest factory, the River Rouge Complex, was in Dearborn (Henry Ford was born on a farm in Dearborn and had a home there later in life). Catholic Chaldeans from Iraq seeking work and religious freedom soon followed, along with Yemenites. And even when the auto industry jobs declined, Arabs from across the Middle East continued to come to Dearborn through the decades to escape conflict or to seek a better life, due to the already established communities here.

Today, Dearborn has the largest Arab community in the country. Of the city’s estimated 94,000-ish people, more than 30 percent identify as Arab-American or say they have some form of Arab descent. (Numbers are hard to verify as the census doesn’t include Middle Eastern or North African as a category, something US Rep Rashida Tlaib, an Arab-American representing parts of Detroit and its suburbs, tried to fight).

Dearborn is home to the Islamic Center of America, the largest mosque in North America. Founded in 1963, the mosque’s ornate design rivals some of the world’s most famous ones, and is the religious center for many in the Detroit Metro area. After the attacks on 9/11, the Arab-American community dealt with serious racism, distrust, and bias. To combat this, the Dearborn community raised thousands of dollars to build a museum they had been thinking about for years: the Arab American National Museum, which opened in 2005. Definitely worth a visit, the museum explores the various cultures, history, and traditions of the Arab World (which includes 22 countries) and people, and delves into the Dearborn community’s story as well. The museum also sponsors guided or self-guided Dearborn walking food tours called Yalla Eat! (yalla is Arabic for “let’s go”).

Thanks to all this diversity, Dearborn has, not surprisingly, become a culinary powerhouse, particularly in terms of Middle Eastern food—although that’s not the only cuisine found here. Immigrants from countries like Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine live in Dearborn, and many have opened up food markets and restaurants serving the food of their native countries. There’s also solid Mexican, Thai, and more, making dining in Dearborn an easy decision.

Here are some of our favorite places to eat and drink in Dearborn.