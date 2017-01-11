Shangri-La Is Detroit's Best Dim Sum Spot You Didn't Even Know We Had

Detroit has exactly one choice for good dim sum, in a location almost no one seems to know exists.

People struggle to find Midtown Shangri-La -- literally and metaphorically. Although at least two local reviewers managed to find it, the place has had a quiet and unassuming existence. But loyal locals swear by it and keep it to themselves, for good reason.

When I moved here permanently in 2013, I asked around about good Chinese, and almost no one offered any solid answers -- though these days, the newly opened Peterboro is certainly making a run for it. But as far as lunchtime options go, reliable choices are still sparse. Many favorites on this side of Cass Ave, beloved afternoon/evening spots near campus, reflect variations on American food: there’s Sweet Lorraine’s, Slows To Go (meats!), and the Cass Café (veggies!). Shangri-La is the only Chinese restaurant on the block, and its tiny red-brick facade, scarlet awning, and custom red-and-gold star-tipped exclamation mark for a sign give it the look of a '20s hideaway.