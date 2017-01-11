The Secrets of Detroit's Food Culture You'll Definitely Want to Know

El Salvadoran street food has an appreciative home in Detroit

Wandering past the slew of Mexican restaurants in Southwest Detroit will land you at a couple pupuserías, no-frills restaurants specializing in pupusas, the primary street food of El Salvador. Pupusas, tasty and affordable, are thick, handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, pork, beans, and whatever else you want in there and topped with salsa. With violence running rampant through El Salvador over the past few decades, many Salvadorans fled to Detroit for a fresh start. The result is a healthy immigrant community that’s gracious enough to share its delicious specialities with us.

Yemeni cuisine has a place here, too

Hamtramck is a different town by day and night. You’re more likely to encounter Muslims wandering the streets in the daylight and the leather-clad, chain-smoking rockers stumbling around at night. The former are among those responsible for yet another level of Hamtown’s foreign cuisine: Yemeni. This enclave is the nation’s first Muslim-majority town. Check out the strip known as Little Yemen along Joseph Campau, south of Holbrook. Fair warning: the chili peppers of Yemen are known around the world for their ruthless spiciness.