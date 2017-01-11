22 Things You Have to Eat (and Drink) to Be a True Detroiter

Better Made chips

This company may be the ultimate purveyor in Detroit snack history. In business since 1930, Better Made has brought generations of Detroiters in close contact with the many illustrious forms of the potato. If you’re a Detroiter, chances are you haven’t been to many birthday parties, or in many liquor stores for that matter, where the flashy gold and yellow Better Made bags aren't part of the natural decor.

Stroh's

After a 31-year hiatus, Stroh’s will once again be brewed in Detroit. Even while it was being brewed out of state, it managed to maintain its hold as one of the preferred light lagers of the city’s beer lovers. It is no crafty, sassy ale. It is what is: a cheap beer great for easy drinking. In addition to giving us beer, Stroh’s also bestowed upon us some of the finest ice cream you could buy during Prohibition... which is, unfortunately, no longer made in Detroit. But the name holds nearly the same weight as it did decades ago.