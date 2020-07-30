Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Michigan

The newest to join the ranks of recreational cannabis delivery, much of the eligible areas are served by one of the few large cannabis companies with multiple locations. Part of the delay has been due to product shortages, but as harvest season approaches, this rookie delivery scene is sure to find much steadier (and well-stocked) footing in no time.

Navigating this guide

Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for Oregon, Nevada, and California.)

Jump to: ANN ARBOR | BANGOR TOWNSHIP | BATTLE CREEK | BURTON | DETROIT | EVART | FLINT | HONOR | LANSING | LOWELL | MUSKEGON | RIVER ROUGE | WALLED LAKE