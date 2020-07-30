Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Michigan
Now kick back, and wait for your greens to come to you.
The newest to join the ranks of recreational cannabis delivery, much of the eligible areas are served by one of the few large cannabis companies with multiple locations. Part of the delay has been due to product shortages, but as harvest season approaches, this rookie delivery scene is sure to find much steadier (and well-stocked) footing in no time.
Navigating this guide
Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for Oregon, Nevada, and California.)
Jump to: ANN ARBOR | BANGOR TOWNSHIP | BATTLE CREEK | BURTON | DETROIT | EVART | FLINT | HONOR | LANSING | LOWELL | MUSKEGON | RIVER ROUGE | WALLED LAKE
3Fifteen*
(734) 436-4017
Delivery Area: Within Ann Arbor City Limits
High Profile*
(734) 773-3120
Delivery Area: 10 Mile Radius
Dank on Arrival Recreational Delivery*
(989) 778-1461
Delivery Area: 30 Mile Radius
3Fifteen*
(269) 589-6726
Delivery Area: Assyria, Johnstown, Barry, Pennfield, Bedford, Battle Creek, Springfield, Emmett, Newton, Leroy, Athens, Ross, Charleston, Climax
Nature’s ReLeaf*
(810) 768-3397
Delivery Area: Birmingham, Bloomfield Township/Bloomfield Hills, Clarkston, Clawson, Commerce, Davison, Highland, Keego Harbor, Ortonville, Oxford, Rochester/Rochester Hills, Troy, Walled Lake, Waterford, West Bloomfield, White Lake, Wolverine Lake
The Flower Bowl Delivery*
734-895-8753
Delivery Area: 30 Mile Radius
Lume*
(231) 515-1600
Delivery Area: Barryton, Big Rapids, Cadillac, Clare, Evart, Farwell, Hersey, Lake Station, Leroy, Marion, Paris, Reed City, Rodney, Sears, Tustin
Common Citizen*
(810) 223-0700
Delivery Area: 30 Mile Radius
Lume*
(231) 383-6771
Delivery Area: Benzonia, Beulah, Frankfort, Grawn, Honor, Interlochen, Lake Anne, Traverse City
Homegrown Cannabis Company Delivery
(517) 525-3122
Delivery Area: 30 Mile Radius
Meds Cafe*
(616) 260-3098
Delivery Area: 48815, 48809, 48846, 48881, 49301, 49302, 49331, 49503, 49504, 49505, 49506, 49507, 49508, 49512, 49525, 49546.
Park Place Provisionary*
(231) 747-7305
Delivery Area: City of Muskegon, Norton Shores, and North Muskegon
Herbology Cannabis Co.*
(313) 757-7684
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
Lume*
(947) 214-2700
Delivery Area: Oakland County
