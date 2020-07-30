Cannabis

Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Michigan

Now kick back, and wait for your greens to come to you.

By Lauren Yoshiko

Published on 7/30/2020 at 1:44 PM

The newest to join the ranks of recreational cannabis delivery, much of the eligible areas are served by one of the few large cannabis companies with multiple locations. Part of the delay has been due to product shortages, but as harvest season approaches, this rookie delivery scene is sure to find much steadier (and well-stocked) footing in no time.

Navigating this guide
Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for OregonNevada, and California.)

Jump to: ANN ARBORBANGOR TOWNSHIPBATTLE CREEKBURTONDETROITEVARTFLINTHONORLANSINGLOWELLMUSKEGONRIVER ROUGEWALLED LAKE

ann-arbor

3Fifteen*
(734) 436-4017
Delivery Area: Within Ann Arbor City Limits

High Profile*
(734) 773-3120
Delivery Area: 10 Mile Radius

bangor-township

Dank on Arrival Recreational Delivery*
(989) 778-1461
Delivery Area: 30 Mile Radius

battle-creek

3Fifteen*
(269) 589-6726
Delivery Area: Assyria, Johnstown, Barry, Pennfield, Bedford, Battle Creek, Springfield, Emmett, Newton, Leroy, Athens, Ross, Charleston, Climax

burton

Nature’s ReLeaf*
(810) 768-3397
Delivery Area: Birmingham, Bloomfield Township/Bloomfield Hills, Clarkston, Clawson, Commerce, Davison, Highland, Keego Harbor, Ortonville, Oxford, Rochester/Rochester Hills, Troy, Walled Lake, Waterford, West Bloomfield, White Lake, Wolverine Lake

detroit

The Flower Bowl Delivery*
734-895-8753
Delivery Area: 30 Mile Radius

evart

Lume*
(231) 515-1600
Delivery Area: Barryton, Big Rapids, Cadillac, Clare, Evart, Farwell, Hersey, Lake Station, Leroy, Marion, Paris, Reed City, Rodney, Sears, Tustin

flint

Common Citizen*
(810) 223-0700
Delivery Area: 30 Mile Radius

honor

Lume*
(231) 383-6771
Delivery Area: Benzonia, Beulah, Frankfort, Grawn, Honor, Interlochen, Lake Anne, Traverse City

lansing

Homegrown Cannabis Company Delivery
(517) 525-3122
Delivery Area: 30 Mile Radius

lowell

Meds Cafe*
(616) 260-3098
Delivery Area: 48815, 48809, 48846, 48881, 49301, 49302, 49331,  49503, 49504, 49505, 49506, 49507, 49508, 49512, 49525, 49546.

muskegon

Park Place Provisionary*
(231) 747-7305
Delivery Area: City of Muskegon, Norton Shores, and North Muskegon

river-rouge

Herbology Cannabis Co.*
(313) 757-7684
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius

walled-lake

Lume*
(947) 214-2700
Delivery Area: Oakland County

Lauren Yoshiko is a Portland-based writer and co-host of Broccoli Magazine's podcast, Broccoli Talk. She was among the first journalists to cover the commerce and culture of cannabis starting in 2014 and her work has since appeared in Willamette Week, Forbes, Rolling Stone, and Broccoli Magazine, among others. Follow her on Instagram at @laurenyoshiko for Portland breakfast sandwich recs, stoned nail art, and moderate cat content.