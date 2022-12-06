Advertiser Content From
DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Southern Biscuits with Honey Butter
Ranch and biscuits, a flavor combo made in heaven.
PHOTO BY MIMI KERBIN
The snack you never knew you needed? A golden, flaky biscuit with just a touch more flavor and zing. This Southern biscuit recipe is anything but traditional, thanks to the DORITOS® COOL RANCH® that make snacking more fun. Don’t forget the honey butter on the side, too.
Ingredients:
½ cup finely crushed DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips
1 ¾ cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 sticks of unsalted butter, divided
Flaky sea salt
¾ cup buttermilk
¼ cup honey
Directions:
- Put one stick of butter in the freezer for five minutes and preheat the oven to 425℉.
- Pulse the flour, chips, baking powder, and baking soda in a food processor until combined.
- Remove the butter from the freezer and add to the food processor in small cubes. Pulse until combined, being careful not to over mix — you should see small, pea-sized pieces of butter throughout the dough.
- Mix in half of the buttermilk. If needed, add more buttermilk to get the dough to hold together.
- Lay the dough on a lightly floured surface and shape it into a 6-inch by 5-inch rectangle.
- Fold it in half, then roll it back out to be the original 6-inch by 5-inch size. Fold it in half one more time and repeat.
- Once the dough is a 6-inch by 5-inch rectangle again, cut it into 6 square biscuits, then again diagonally to form triangles. Place them on a baking sheet either lined with parchment paper or lightly greased.
- Top with a bit of flaky salt and bake for 12 to 16 minutes, or until there is a light color change on the bottom of the biscuit. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.
- While cooling, use a hand mixer to whip the remaining stick of butter with a pinch of sea salt and honey. Whisk about a minute, or until lighter in color and fluffy.
- Serve the biscuits with the honey butter on the side.