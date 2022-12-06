The snack you never knew you needed? A golden, flaky biscuit with just a touch more flavor and zing. This Southern biscuit recipe is anything but traditional, thanks to the DORITOS® COOL RANCH® that make snacking more fun. Don’t forget the honey butter on the side, too.

DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Southern Biscuits with Honey Butter



Ingredients:

½ cup finely crushed DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips

1 ¾ cup flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 sticks of unsalted butter, divided

Flaky sea salt

¾ cup buttermilk

¼ cup honey

Directions: