DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Cool Ranch Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream

Would you try this?

By Vox Creative

Published on 12/6/2022 at 4:26 PM

PHOTO BY MIMI KERBIN

Whipping up ice cream at home is no small feat. Luckily, for this late-night snack, you don’t have to put in the effort of making ice cream from scratch. Instead, the recipe uses store-bought vanilla ice cream as the base, then the toppings are layered on —so it mostly involves shopping and assembly. Yes, the inclusion of savory and spicy DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips may raise eyebrows, but it balances well against the rich and sweet backdrop of vanilla and chocolate.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup crushed DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips
  • 48 ounces vanilla ice cream
  • 8 ounces room temperature chocolate sauce
  • 1 cup finely chopped semi-sweet chocolate chips


Directions:

  • Let the vanilla ice cream sit at room temperature until it softens to the consistency of thick cake batter, 5 to 10 minutes.
  • Scoop the softened vanilla ice cream into the base of a metal loaf pan, drizzle ¼ of the chocolate sauce over top, then top with ¼ of chocolate chips, and ¼ of the crushed Doritos.
  • Top with a few more scoops of ice cream, ¼ more chocolate sauce, more crushed chips, ¼ more chocolate chips. Repeat this process once more, then finish with the remaining scoops of ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
  • Using a spatula, smooth out the top layer evenly, then sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips on top.
  • Freeze until firm, preferably overnight.
  • To serve, scoop into a cup, finish with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, and enjoy.