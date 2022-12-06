Advertiser Content From
DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Cool Ranch Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream
Would you try this?
Advertiser Content From
PHOTO BY MIMI KERBIN
Whipping up ice cream at home is no small feat. Luckily, for this late-night snack, you don’t have to put in the effort of making ice cream from scratch. Instead, the recipe uses store-bought vanilla ice cream as the base, then the toppings are layered on —so it mostly involves shopping and assembly. Yes, the inclusion of savory and spicy DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips may raise eyebrows, but it balances well against the rich and sweet backdrop of vanilla and chocolate.
DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Cool Ranch Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream
Ingredients:
- ½ cup crushed DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips
- 48 ounces vanilla ice cream
- 8 ounces room temperature chocolate sauce
- 1 cup finely chopped semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- Let the vanilla ice cream sit at room temperature until it softens to the consistency of thick cake batter, 5 to 10 minutes.
- Scoop the softened vanilla ice cream into the base of a metal loaf pan, drizzle ¼ of the chocolate sauce over top, then top with ¼ of chocolate chips, and ¼ of the crushed Doritos.
- Top with a few more scoops of ice cream, ¼ more chocolate sauce, more crushed chips, ¼ more chocolate chips. Repeat this process once more, then finish with the remaining scoops of ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
- Using a spatula, smooth out the top layer evenly, then sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips on top.
- Freeze until firm, preferably overnight.
- To serve, scoop into a cup, finish with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, and enjoy.