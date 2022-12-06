Whipping up ice cream at home is no small feat. Luckily, for this late-night snack, you don’t have to put in the effort of making ice cream from scratch. Instead, the recipe uses store-bought vanilla ice cream as the base, then the toppings are layered on —so it mostly involves shopping and assembly. Yes, the inclusion of savory and spicy DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips may raise eyebrows, but it balances well against the rich and sweet backdrop of vanilla and chocolate.

DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Cool Ranch Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream

Ingredients:

½ cup crushed DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips

48 ounces vanilla ice cream

8 ounces room temperature chocolate sauce

1 cup finely chopped semi-sweet chocolate chips



Directions: