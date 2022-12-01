DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The zing your crispy chicken sandwich has been missing? Doritos.

By Vox Creative

Published on 12/1/2022 at 1:28 PM

PHOTO BY MIMI KERBIN

Calling all late night chefs: the humble chicken sandwich is getting a well-deserved makeover, with the help of DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH®. Paired with a tangy cabbage slaw, this sandwich will have you wondering why you haven’t been breading your chicken in Doritos all this time. The amped-up crispy chicken sandwich will hit the late night spot.

DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT®COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Makes 2 sandwiches

Ingredients:
For the slaw:
1 cup cabbage, thinly sliced
1 scallion, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
Salt, to taste

For the chicken sandwiches:
40 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips
1 cup mayo
1 tablespoon lime juice
Salt, to taste
Canola oil
¼ cup flour
1 egg
3 pounded chicken cutlets
2 buns
Hot honey, to drizzle

Directions:


 

  1. Make the slaw by tossing together the cabbage, scallion, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and salt to taste in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.
  2. In a food processor, blitz all the chips until they’re the size and texture of breadcrumbs. You’ll be using these to make an aioli and bread the chicken cutlets.
  3. To make the aioli: Remove all but 2 tablespoons of crushed chips. Then, add mayo and lime juice to the processor. Process until smooth. Add salt to taste.
  4. For the chicken: Add the chicken cutlets in a large plastic bag with flour and a generous pinch of salt, then shake to combine.
  5. Whisk eggs in a medium bowl and put the remaining crushed chips into a second bowl.
  6. Shake off excess flour from the cutlets and dredge them, one at a time, through the eggs and then the crushed chips. Repeat until all the chicken cutlets are breaded.
  7. Heat a large skillet over medium heat with ¼-inch of oil at the bottom.
  8. Add breaded chicken cutlets into the pan and cook until crispy on both sides, about 3 minutes per side.
  9. Toast the buns and slather both sides with a generous layer of aioli, followed by the chicken, a drizzle of hot honey, the slaw, and the top bun.