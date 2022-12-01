Calling all late night chefs: the humble chicken sandwich is getting a well-deserved makeover, with the help of DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH®. Paired with a tangy cabbage slaw, this sandwich will have you wondering why you haven’t been breading your chicken in Doritos all this time. The amped-up crispy chicken sandwich will hit the late night spot.

DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT®COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Makes 2 sandwiches

Ingredients:

For the slaw:

1 cup cabbage, thinly sliced

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Salt, to taste

For the chicken sandwiches:

40 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips

1 cup mayo

1 tablespoon lime juice

Salt, to taste

Canola oil

¼ cup flour

1 egg

3 pounded chicken cutlets

2 buns

Hot honey, to drizzle

Directions:



