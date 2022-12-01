DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Sandwich
The zing your crispy chicken sandwich has been missing? Doritos.
Calling all late night chefs: the humble chicken sandwich is getting a well-deserved makeover, with the help of DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH®. Paired with a tangy cabbage slaw, this sandwich will have you wondering why you haven’t been breading your chicken in Doritos all this time. The amped-up crispy chicken sandwich will hit the late night spot.
DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT®COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Makes 2 sandwiches
Ingredients:
For the slaw:
1 cup cabbage, thinly sliced
1 scallion, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
Salt, to taste
For the chicken sandwiches:
40 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips
1 cup mayo
1 tablespoon lime juice
Salt, to taste
Canola oil
¼ cup flour
1 egg
3 pounded chicken cutlets
2 buns
Hot honey, to drizzle
Directions:
- Make the slaw by tossing together the cabbage, scallion, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and salt to taste in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.
- In a food processor, blitz all the chips until they’re the size and texture of breadcrumbs. You’ll be using these to make an aioli and bread the chicken cutlets.
- To make the aioli: Remove all but 2 tablespoons of crushed chips. Then, add mayo and lime juice to the processor. Process until smooth. Add salt to taste.
- For the chicken: Add the chicken cutlets in a large plastic bag with flour and a generous pinch of salt, then shake to combine.
- Whisk eggs in a medium bowl and put the remaining crushed chips into a second bowl.
- Shake off excess flour from the cutlets and dredge them, one at a time, through the eggs and then the crushed chips. Repeat until all the chicken cutlets are breaded.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat with ¼-inch of oil at the bottom.
- Add breaded chicken cutlets into the pan and cook until crispy on both sides, about 3 minutes per side.
- Toast the buns and slather both sides with a generous layer of aioli, followed by the chicken, a drizzle of hot honey, the slaw, and the top bun.