DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón –Dunked Chocolate Pretzels
Your new gaming sidekick.
PHOTO BY MIMI KERBIN
The perfect gaming snack is hard to come by. The best gaming snacks keep you alert, your palette alive, and one hand free for beating the next level. Before your next all-night marathon, make the pretzels below. It touches on all the levels — sweet, salty, and savory — thanks to the crumbled DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Flavored Tortilla Chips and will keep you playing until the sun comes up.
Ingredients:
- 10 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Flavored Tortilla Chips
- 6 ounces melted milk chocolate
- 6 ounces melted white chocolate
- 40 mini pretzels
Directions:
- Dip each pretzel into either the white chocolate or the milk chocolate and rest on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
- Once all the pretzels are dipped, drizzle the remaining white chocolate on the milk chocolate pretzels and the milk chocolate on the white chocolate pretzels.
- Blitz the chips into crumbs.
- Sprinkle the crumbs over the milk chocolate dipped portion of the pretzel.
- Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Once the chocolate is hardened, remove them from the parchment and enjoy.