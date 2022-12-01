The perfect gaming snack is hard to come by. The best gaming snacks keep you alert, your palette alive, and one hand free for beating the next level. Before your next all-night marathon, make the pretzels below. It touches on all the levels — sweet, salty, and savory — thanks to the crumbled DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Flavored Tortilla Chips and will keep you playing until the sun comes up.

DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón –Dunked Chocolate Pretzels



Ingredients:

10 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Flavored Tortilla Chips

6 ounces melted milk chocolate

6 ounces melted white chocolate

40 mini pretzels



Directions: