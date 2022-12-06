Sometimes you want a classic, traditional dish to transport you around the world... and sometimes, you want to put your own twist on it. The below recipe has everything you love about chile relleno —a poblano oozing with cheese covered in a puffy, fried blanket, and doused in salsa roja —with all the savory, crunchy, and cheesiness of DORITOS®.

DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Chile Relleno

Makes four servings

Ingredients:

10 DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, crumbled

4 ounces grated Oaxaca cheese

3 ounces crumbled cotija, divided

4 poblano peppers, blistered with skins removed

4 wooden toothpicks

¼ cup flour

2 eggs, separated

Salt

1 cup canola oil

4 cups salsa roja

1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro



Directions: