DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Chile Relleno
This Chile Relleno has a twist.
Sometimes you want a classic, traditional dish to transport you around the world... and sometimes, you want to put your own twist on it. The below recipe has everything you love about chile relleno —a poblano oozing with cheese covered in a puffy, fried blanket, and doused in salsa roja —with all the savory, crunchy, and cheesiness of DORITOS®.
Makes four servings
Ingredients:
- 10 DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, crumbled
- 4 ounces grated Oaxaca cheese
- 3 ounces crumbled cotija, divided
- 4 poblano peppers, blistered with skins removed
- 4 wooden toothpicks
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 eggs, separated
- Salt
- 1 cup canola oil
- 4 cups salsa roja
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine the Oaxaca cheese with 2 ounces of cotija and 3 tablespoons of crumbled chips.
- Split the peppers down one side and stuff each with 1/4 of the cheese mixture.
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine the flour with the remaining crumbled chips.
- In a large bowl, beat the egg whites until they form stiff peaks, add the egg yolks in, one at a time, and a pinch of salt, mixing between each addition.
- Heat a large saute pan over medium heat with 1 inch of oil at the bottom.
- Dip each pepper in the flour mixture, followed by the egg mixture. Use a spatula to help coat the poblano in the batter.
- Carefully lower the peppers, two at a time, into the oil and cook until golden brown on each side. Repeat until all poblanos are cooked.
- Serve on plates laden with salsa roja, and top with cilantro and the remaining cotija cheese.