Advertiser Content From
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A classic midnight snack is made even cheesier with DORITOS®.
Advertiser Content From
PHOTO BY MIMI KERBIN
It’s midnight, and you're feeling... hungry. The only thing that will curb it is some seriously cheesy, crunchy, buttery goodness. But you’ve had a grilled cheese sandwich endless times. It’s good, but it’s not great. If you have DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips on hand, this time will be different. Use them to season the butter and crumble them into the sandwich for your new go-to late-night snack below.
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Makes 2 sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 1 stick (8 ounces) unsalted butter
- 24 DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, crumbled
- 4 slices of thick-cut white bread
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Measure out half of the crumbled chips and toss them into the pot and cook until the butter takes on the color of the chips, about 5 minutes.
- Strain the chips out of the butter and set the butter aside.
- Heat a large saute pan over medium heat. Once the pan is hot, add half of the butter, followed by four slices of bread.
- Once the bread is lightly toasted and golden on the bottom, flip all four slices of bread, about 3 minutes.
- Divide the cheese and the other half of the crumbled chips amongst two slices of bread, crispy side up, and cover with the remaining two slices of bread, the crispy side facing the cheese.
- Add the second half of the butter and move the bread around in the pan to sop up the butter. Cook until the cheese is fully melted and the bread is golden and crisp, another 2-3 minutes.
- Let the two sandwiches rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
- Optional Crispy Top: Save a tablespoon or two of cheese, and right before the sandwich is cooked, divide the cheese on top of both sandwiches.
With the heat off, flip them over in the pan so the cheese is face side down and let it melt for about 2 minutes.