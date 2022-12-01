It’s midnight, and you're feeling... hungry. The only thing that will curb it is some seriously cheesy, crunchy, buttery goodness. But you’ve had a grilled cheese sandwich endless times. It’s good, but it’s not great. If you have DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips on hand, this time will be different. Use them to season the butter and crumble them into the sandwich for your new go-to late-night snack below.

DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Makes 2 sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 stick (8 ounces) unsalted butter

24 DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, crumbled

4 slices of thick-cut white bread

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese



Directions: