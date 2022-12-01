Advertiser Content From
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Pizza Pockets
A DIY version of the late-night classic.
Advertiser Content From
Photo by Mimi Kerbin
Perhaps no food is more synonymous with midnight gaming than the pizza pocket. Instead of going into the dredges of your freezer, though, make them from scratch and wow your opponents with the flavor. DORITOS® Nacho Cheese adds just the amount of cheesy crunch your pizza pockets have been missing — until now.
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Pizza Pockets
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups shredded, low-moisture mozzarella cheese
- 4 thinly sliced pepperoni, cut into bite sized pieces
- 6 DORITOS® Nacho Cheese, crushed
- ¼ cup pizza sauce
- 1 pound refrigerated pizza dough
- Olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425℉.
- In a small bowl, add the cheese, pepperoni, and crushed Doritos. Toss to combine.
- Roll out the dough and divide into equal portions, into 5 to 6-inch rectangles.
- Add a tablespoon of pizza sauce into the middle of each dough circle, followed by one quarter of the cheese mixture. Lift up one side of the dough and lay it over the other half to create a triangle, pinching the edges together to create a seal.
- Use the tines of a fork to press down over the seal to make sure it’s secure and give the pocket a nice scalloped edge.
- Lay the pockets onto a baking sheet and brush a generous layer of olive oil over the top.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until the bottom is golden. Flip them halfway through to make both sides of the pocket crispy. Let them cool for a few minutes before serving.