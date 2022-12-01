Perhaps no food is more synonymous with midnight gaming than the pizza pocket. Instead of going into the dredges of your freezer, though, make them from scratch and wow your opponents with the flavor. DORITOS® Nacho Cheese adds just the amount of cheesy crunch your pizza pockets have been missing — until now.

DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Pizza Pockets

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups shredded, low-moisture mozzarella cheese

4 thinly sliced pepperoni, cut into bite sized pieces

6 DORITOS® Nacho Cheese, crushed

¼ cup pizza sauce

1 pound refrigerated pizza dough

Olive oil



Directions: