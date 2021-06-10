Fritos From Home Sweepstakes Official Rules

Risks; Warranties; Release of Claims. Your participation in the Contest is at your own risk. Releasees do not make, and hereby disclaim, all implied warranties of any kind relating to the Prize, including warranties of fitness for a particular purpose, merchantability, and noninfringement, or any representations regarding the function or operation of the Prize. By entering the Contest, you agree to release and hold the Contest Entities, judging organization (if applicable), and any other party associated with the development or administration of this Contest and each of their respective agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors (collectively, the “Releasees”) harmless from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage directly or indirectly relating to (i) the provision, hosting, sponsorship, administration, suspension, or cancellation of the Contest, (ii) a person’s ability or inability to enter or participate in the Contest, including those arising from technical failures, third-party telecommunication outages, or other force majeure events, (iii) any determination of disqualification or other decision made by Sponsor or Contest Partner in its sole discretion, (iv) your ability to win, claim, or use a Prize, or to otherwise participate in any activity relating to the Contest, (v) the Prize itself, including use or misuse of a Prize, and/or (vi) electronic or human error, or events arising from the simple negligence of one or more Releasees. You further agree to expressly and forever waive all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) (or any similar law applicable to your jurisdiction) which reads: A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS THAT THE CREDITOR OR RELEASING PARTY DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE AND THAT, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR OR RELEASED PARTY. You acknowledge that you have had an opportunity to review these Official Rules and Sponsor’s and the Contest Partner’s privacy policies and understand them. You acknowledge and agree that this is a complete RELEASE and DISCHARGE of all claims and rights against the Releasees and that this release will be binding upon an entrant’s and winner’s heirs, executors, and administrators, and anyone claiming by or through an entrant or winner.