The 8 Best Neighborhoods for Eating in Honolulu, Ranked

7. Moiliili

Essential restaurants: The Nook Neighborhood Bistro, Agu Ramen, Cafe Maharani

Moiliili, situated near the University of Hawaii, is home to a number of great dining establishments... although not all of them are for those on a college budget. Probably the most notable restaurant is Alan Wong’s, which is located in a nondescript office building, and is known for being one of the forerunners of Pacific/Asian fusion cooking. Everyone should definitely check out The Nook Neighborhood Bistro for brunch; it offers fresh takes on normal brunch options, such as mochiko chicken and mochi waffles, and papaya ginger pancakes. If you’re more in the noodle soup mood, Agu Ramen is one of the hottest contenders in the highly competitive ramen restaurant battle. The most well-known and interesting dish on the menu is the savory Parmesan ramen. Seriously, the rich pork broth with black garlic oil is complemented superbly by the salty cheese. Indian food is hard to find in Honolulu, but luckily, if you’re in Moiliili, look no further: Cafe Maharani is one of Honolulu’s bests, as attested by the line of people outside waiting to get a table. Plus, it's BYOB!