The Best Restaurants in Honolulu Right Now

Courtesy of Agu Ramen

AGU Ramen Moiliili Some say the best way to combat heat is with heat. Whether that’s true or not, many will attest that slurping ramen in an air-conditioned restaurant is delicious any time of year. With over 15 varieties and spice levels ranging from one to five, Hisashi Uehara’s high-end ramen bistro makes it difficult to pick your favorite, but if you’re looking for a clean, light broth with just a hint of spice, try the shoyu-based yuzu jidori. If you’re more interested in the other end of the flavor spectrum, go for the Innovative Hot Mess, a wild explosion of black garlic oil, garlic butter, savory Parmesan cheese, and rich, slow-boiled pork broth. When choosing your spice level, think conservatively -- the spice scale tends towards eye-tearing, sinus-clearing, call-your-momma-and-tell-her-you-love-her spicy. You’ve been forewarned. (You can also order it on the side.)

Livestock Tavern Chinatown Occupying the old Amy’s Place, this second culinary adventure from Dusty Grable and Jesse Cruz is filled with natural light and elegant, clean-lined metal and wood furniture, all but erasing the memory of the previous tenant’s dive-bar character. Specializing in American comfort food, the menu and crafted cocktails change with the seasons here. No matter what temperature your weather app says it's like outside, you can dine as though it's scarf-and-sweater season; the autumn supper menu is filled with bone marrow and escargot, pumpkin and sage ravioli, and roasted whole branzino. Perhaps best of all are the Hook-inspired signature cocktails, like the Bangarang!, mixed with Buffalo Trace bourbon, Batavia Arrack, lingonberry, spiced almond syrup, and soda water.

Nanzan Giro Giro Ala Moana Dining at this Japanese kaiseki-style restaurant means that half the fun is going into the experience blind, and trusting chef Yoshihiro Matsumoto to serve a carefully designed menu that changes monthly: you simply show up (with a reservation) and wait for the seven-course meal to unfold. One month, you could start with sakizuke, with grilled eggplant, ika sashimi, uni, and kaiware; and another month, it’ll be green bean chawanmushi with uni and bonito stock. But no matter what you’re served, all courses are presented in handmade ceramic dishes made by Kyoto artist Nanzan, the restaurant’s namesake.

Morio's Sushi Bistro King Street A cozy spot located on King St, this BYOB restaurant is about as intimate a dining experience as you can get. With about 15-20 seats in the entire bistro, it can take up to three months to book a table. Although you can order a la carte, it’s best to reserve your omakase ahead of time to get the best of what Morio's has to offer. Bring your own bottle of sake or beer, and be sure to share!

Fresh Ahi Off the Boat Ala Moana Like its name implies, this Korean-owned Japanese restaurant purchases fresh ahi daily and offers bento, salad, sushi and sashimi, and poke bowls, with a choice of white, brown, or black (mixed grain) rice. For a Korean-influenced bowl, try the Hurricane, piled with cubed salmon and ahi, and a mix of fresh vegetables like cucumbers, radish sprouts, and nori all agreeably blended together with a whirl of kochujang sauce.

Opal Thai Food Haleiwa About four years ago Opel Sirichandhra (yup, his restaurant name is spelled with an “a”) traded in his popular food truck to lay down roots at Haleiwa Town Center. As he did with his food truck, Opel greets each table, asking your food preferences, allergies, spice tolerance, and what types of Thai food you typically order. Although a menu is offered, what arrives at your table will vary depending on your answers. From larb lettuce wraps to duck curry to pad Thai, Opel works hard to make sure every palate is satisfied. Pro tip: Hours of operation may vary, despite hours listed on the door.

MW Restaurant Ala Moana Run by a husband-and-wife team (she creates desserts, and he builds the menu) who both trained under Hawaii Regional Cuisine co-founder Alan Wong, MW boasts a menu filled with reinterpreted local favorites. Try the mochi crusted fish -- it’s lightly fried, giving it a nice crunch -- then follow it with the lilikoi frozen soufflé served with lilikoi sorbet, fresh fruit, and topped with poached meringue and pineapple elderflower consommé, and find out for yourself why the better half of the aforementioned team was a James Beard Award semi-finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

Sushi Izakaya Gaku Ala Moana Translated as “shop that has sake,” izakaya shops are traditionally restaurants that serve small plates meant for sharing. And thanks in part to places like this popular spot, Oahu has no shortage of them. With fresh fish that’s both imported, as well as sourced from the fish auction and local markets around the island, this izakaya offers a special menu, depending on availability. Biting into the ikura (salmon roe) nigiri gives a salty and satisfying pop, and is a crowd pleaser. So it the popular spicy negi hamachi, a blend of hamachi, green onions, and ponzu sauce. Mixed together with a raw quail egg, then rolled into crispy nori, this dish is the stuff (sushi) dreams are made of.

Ichiriki Japanese Nabe Restaurant Kaneohe Open since 2006, this Japanese hot-pot eatery has served up flavorful, steaming bowls of broth since its inception. The ability to customize your own bowl without consulting with your group is part of what makes the dining experience fun. First, you choose from over a dozen broth flavors, then your set of meats and vegetables, and finally your choice of ramen, udon, or zosui. The spicy pirikara broth is a crowd favorite, but the yuzukoshō is also a refreshing, savory citrus option. Oh, and don’t miss the generous happy hour.

Waiahole Poi Factory Kaneohe This restaurant, initially a Hawaiian art gallery, was part of the Hoe family's expansion into serving Hawaiian plate lunch, including fresh, hand-pounded poi. While you can’t go wrong with any of the authentic Hawaiian dishes, the laulau stands out for its fresh, well-seasoned flavors, and the kalo is grown in Waiahole Valley, hand-pounded, and sold nowhere else. Tourists and locals flock to this unassuming eatery daily, so come early, before your favorites run out.

Courtesy of Bread + Butter

Bread + Butter Kakaako If the words "bottomless mimosa bar" don’t bring tears of joy to your eyes, we don’t know what will. This coffee shop/pinot bar/artisan café knows how to get your summer weekend mornings started right with its new bottomless mimosa brunch, which helpfully extends from 8am 'til 4pm, for slow drinkers and late risers. If you insist upon sustenance to go with your endless supply of fruit-juice-enhanced bubbly beverages, supplement with breakfast items like taro and banana pancakes, and a kimchee fried rice omelette, or lunch options like sandwiches, pizza, and pasta. So round up some friends and tuck in for an entire morning and/or afternoon.

The Rice Place Kakaako If a meal without rice is inconceivable, this Vietnamese-fusion eatery, open Mondays through Saturdays, is an obvious choice. During lunch you can get grab-and-go ricey bites with fun names like Bae Bae Cakes or Bang Bang Rolls, vegetarian and seafood lunch specials, or one of the chicken curry lunch sets. At dinner, you can order up family-style portions and a build-your-own fried rice option, where you can tailor your own vegetable-meat-egg-sauce-topping concoction to construct the perfect fried rice bowl to your liking.

Aunty's Ramen Mōʻiliʻili If "build your own ramen" sounds like sweet nothings whispered in your ears, find comfort that you’re not alone. The former owners of the hot-pot glory that is Sweet Home Café bring us customizable bowls or noodle soups, where your personal meal choices are weighed by the pound. After you select from soup, don’t forget to supplement your pick with condiments from the sauce bar. And when you think customization can’t get any better, finish your meal with the restaurant’s build-your-own dessert bar, where you can create a refreshing bowl with all the tapioca, fruit jellies, fresh fruit, and custards your taste buds and glucose levels can handle.

Courtesy of the Maguro Brothers

Maguro Brothers Chinatown After a hot day at the beach (or just roaming around the island running errands), a fresh poke bowl is a well-deserved reward. Helmed by two Japanese brothers who were formerly fishmongers in Japan’s famous Tsukiji Market, Maguro Brothers serves up gleaming red cuts of fish hand-selected daily from the Honolulu Fish Auction. The eatery is somewhat hidden, tucked in Kekaulike Market in Chinatown, but seeking out the fish counter is worth the adventure for its addicting, melt-in-your-mouth bites of sashimi, poke, and cooked fish.

ARVO Kakaako Meals could not get much prettier at this Aussie-inspired coffee shop tucked in Paiko, an airy and green botanical boutique in Kakaako. Sip on lavender lattes and flat whites, foamed to perfection, and fill up on light meals like avocado toast loaded with arugula, feta, and tomatoes -- garnished with edible flowers, natch -- or matcha chia puddings, layered with freshly sliced fruit and capped with green tea whip. The entire menu is the stuff #nofilter Instagram posts are made for… plus, everything here tastes great, too.

Morning Glass Coffee Manoa Built like a house with one roof and two walls, this breezy eatery is known for their impressive caffeine game, homemade baked goods, and killer weekend brunch. Brave the weekend waitlist and before you know it, you’ll be sinking your teeth into a homemade buttermilk biscuit with Shinsato Farms pork sausage patty or over-easy Kalei eggs and country-style pork gravy. Get that warm caffeine buzz with an individually-filtered, pour-to-order Stumptown beans. Cups take about five minutes to brew, but the result is a cleaner, richer-tasting flavor, that’s sure to turn you into a coffee snob if you’re not one already.

Matcha Cafe Maiko Waikiki Unless you’re actually staying in Waikiki (in which case, this spot is a short walk), circling the tourist epicenter of the island looking for parking may not be the way you’d want to spend your free time… but this Japanese matcha oasis is worth the effort. The small store features high-quality matcha from the Harima Garden in Japan, and parlays the premium powder into lattes, frappes, ice cream floats, parfaits, and soft serve perfectly swirled in a crispy waffle cone -- a feast for both the eyes and the lips.

Koko Head Cafe Kaimuki Helmed by fashion designer-turned-Top Chef finalist chef Lee Anne Wong, this brunch spot is where all your breakfast dreams come true: pancakes are fluffy, scones are filled with bacon and kimchee, and eggs Benedict get an island-inspired update with poi biscuits, luau leaves, and poi hollandaise. Go with an empty stomach (or friends who share well), because you’ll want to sample everything on the menu.

Banán Waialae Bananas turned into sugar-free soft serve? Seems like witchcraft, but the formula is simple: locally grown bananas plus island fruits and veggies equals a dairy-free and guilt-free soft-serve dessert that will make both your sweet tooth and dentist happy. The frozen treat is available in fruit flavors like lilikoi and acai, as well as vegetable-based options made with beets or kale, and can be capped with toppings galore, ranging from puffed quinoa to bee pollen to macadamia nut honey butter. To amp up your soft-serve experience, choose a papaya boat vessel for an all-out edible experience.

Courtesy of The Pig and the Lady

The Pig and the Lady Chinatown From popular farmers market stand to pop-up restaurant to Chinatown brick & mortar, this Vietnamese-inspired eatery blends chef Andrew Le’s (the "Pig") creations with Loan "Mama" Le’s (the "Lady") home cooking, along with flavors derived from the island’s diverse ethnic makeup. Although it opened its permanent location just a couple years ago, this Chinatown eatery has already garnered national attention for its innovative menu, with Travel + Leisure naming them one of the pioneers in the new generation of food in Hawaii. For those who prefer to avoid the long wait list at dinner, this family-run eatery is also open for lunch. Not hungry? Come for drinks, and wow your taste buds with fusion-style cocktails, like the Cobra Commander, which is mixed with avocado mescal, pamplemousse rose, lime, and a Sriracha ice cube. Stay tuned for its next iteration in Ward Village, aptly named Piggy Smalls.