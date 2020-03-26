Where to Order Takeout and Delivery in Honolulu

It’s official: Oahu residents have been ordered to “stay-at-home and work-at-home” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until April 28. As restaurants and bars shut down their dine-in services, Hawaii’s most thriving industry (which has never seen a crisis on this scale before) is scrambling to find ways to stay afloat.
Thankfully, websites such as Food-A-Go-Go, The Windward Menu, and Hawaii Grinds @ Home provide up-to-date listings of local restaurants across the island that are still open for business. While many restaurants offer delivery services through Uber Eats, Bite Squad, or DoorDash, we encourage you to order directly from the restaurant to maximize sales. With everything from garlic chicken bentos and sushi burritos to tacos-in-a-box and açai bowls, here are all the takeout and delivery dishes you can order in Honolulu and beyond.
Send Foodz: LA Gems
Cake bombs and malasadas from Pipeline Bakeshop
Kaimuki
Dessert and delivery -- need we say more? Known for its made-from-scratch malasadas and flavor-filled cake bombs, Pipeline Bakeshop will now bring sweetness to your door. This might be the single most important thing to keep your spirits up during this forced house arrest. Did you know the bakery delivers nationwide, too?
Cost: Cake bombs are $3.50 each, malasadas start at $1.50; order online
Honey butter chicken and waffles from Pancakes & Waffles
Kalihi and Waimalu
Let’s face it, breakfast is good any time of day. Whenever you’re craving the most important meal of the day, this diner has it all. If you can’t decide, then try some of the spot’s best dishes: crab cake eggs benedict, fried rice loco moco or its ever-popular honey butter chicken and waffles. Get it to-go and you’ve got comfort food to while away the day.
Cost: $11.45; order online
Garlic chicken bento at Sugoi Bento
Kalihi
If you’re really hungry around lunchtime, Sugoi’s huge bento box lunches might be just the thing. The garlic chicken bento is a signature dish that is popular for a reason. There’s something about the “secret sauce” that’s magical -- and they even bottle it now, too, so you can buy it and put it on everything you cook. The spot’s new hours are 9am-2pm.
Cost: $13.49; order online for takeout only
Miso eggplant special at O’Kims
Chinatown
Head to O'Kims for a modern twist on classic Korean staples such as the truffle mandoo and miso eggplant (a vegan fave). This mom-and-pop, Korean-fusion restaurant has been the hype amongst downtown foodies for quite some time now. So get with the “in crowd” and place your takeout order today.
Cost: $15.95; takeout only
Gourmet veggie from Giovanni Pastrami
Waikiki
If you’re a Round Table Pizza fan, you’ll want to keep this restaurant's number on speed dial. Giovanni’s not only serves up Honolulu’s best pizzas (we love the King Arthur supreme and gourmet veggie), but also the island’s most decadent pastrami reuben sandwich. Easy ordering and curbside-pick up makes this spot ideal for those who are in a rush.
Cost: $27.00 medium, $31.00 large; delivery for orders over $100; curbside delivery
Açai bowl from Bogart's Cafe
Diamond Head
If you’re looking for tasty breakfast bagels and açaí bowls, look no further. A popular local hotspot near Waikiki, Bogart’s is well-known for its traditional, perfectly pureed açai bowls and the ridiculously flavorful Mama’s Fried Rice. Order both together and you’ve got a perfect picnic brunch.
Cost: $9.05; walk-ins and takeout only
Tan Tan ramen from Goma Tei
Multiple locations
With more than 18 varieties and broths for noodle lovers to choose from, Goma Tei is the venue for ramen lovers. The Chinese-Japanese hybrid Tan Tan ramen (a deep sesame flavored broth with a little heat) is a great choice for keeping your belly satisfied and warm during these chilly spring nights.
Cost: $11.95; full menu available for takeout only
Chanko set from Ichiriki
Multiple locations
You can now have a hot-pot party at home, thanks to Ichiriki. The famed Japanese Nabe restaurant is finally offering takeout of its lite set, deluxe set, and ala carte menu. With discount takeout prices ringing in at just under $10 per set, you’ll be slurping up noodles in no time.
Cost: $13.95; takeout orders are 35% off
Clubhouse sandwich from Anna Miller's
Pearl City
Craving a good old fashion club sandwich during self-isolation? Don’t fret, your friendly neighborhood diner is here to help. No longer open 24 hours due to the mandate, Anna Miller’s still serves up island favorites such as its popular chicken pot pie and farmer’s breakfast. Add a slice of its award-winning pie and you’re good to dine comfortably in your PJ’s.
Cost: $13.99; full menu available for takeout only
Chirashi bowl from @Sushi
Honolulu
A hidden gem located in the Ohana Hale Marketplace, @Sushi has excellent Chirashi, or pieces of sashimi over a bed of vinegar rice. Impeccably presented with a collection of fresh sliced sashimi set atop a bowl of carefully prepared sushi rice, the beauty of this bowl is that it feels fancy without the gourmet price tag.
Cost: $15.00; available for takeout only
Bowls and rolls from Up Roll Cafe
Multiple locations
If you’ve got a hankering for a poke bowl or sushi burrito, Up Roll Cafe ups its game by pairing your burrito or bowl with homemade sauces and dressings. Order the vegan inari tofu bowl with a signature chilled drink and you’re all set for a delicious healthy meal.
Cost: $10.00; available for takeout only
Pork adobo fried rice omelette from Elena’s
Waipahu
Made famous by Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host Guy Fieri, the Triple D Special hits the spot when you’re craving pork. Paired with pork adobo fried rice wrapped in an egg, this crispy pork belly is deep fried to perfection. Home to the “finest Filipino foods,” Elena’s has been around for more than 40 years, so you can count on quality ingredients made from the heart.
Cost: $10.00; available for takeout only
Taco box from Barrio Cafe
Wahiawa
It’s a taco party in a box! The best street tacos on the island are hands down from Barrio Cafe. The Mexi Loco Moco, pork smothered in green chili over rice and topped with crema, pico de gallo, two eggs over easy, and queso fresco is seriously a thing of dreams. Now, the cafe is offering boxes with up to 20 tacos inside, plus rice and beans.
Cost: $52.00 for 20 tacos; available for takeout only
Sign up here for our daily Honolulu email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.